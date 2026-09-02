Metro plans phased restoration of dilapidated Lyttelton Hall

Lyttelton residents could soon see the community hall secured and gradually restored for public use, as the Tshwane Metro plans a phased approach to address its poor condition.

The plans follow a technical condition assessment by the city’s Group Property Department, which identified several issues requiring attention.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the assessment found that the hall had been vandalised and that some building equipment had been stolen.

“Several repairs are needed before the facility can return to public use, including work on the ablution facilities and plumbing, replacement of the electrical distribution board, and replacement of the wooden flooring and ceiling.”

He confirmed that the city was not currently in a financial position to undertake the full refurbishment at once and had therefore adopted a phased approach, with the timing of each phase dependent on available funding.

“During the current financial year, Phase 1 will focus on securing and protecting the building through the installation of security gates, repairs to broken windows and doors, and other related measures.”

Mashigo did not provide a start date.

The spokesperson added that Phase 2 would focus on restoring the facility to its original condition in future financial years, subject to funding availability and budget timing.

“An overall cost for the full renovation has not yet been determined, and the city has not allocated a dedicated budget specifically for the hall.”

Mashigo explained that the municipality does not allocate repair and maintenance budgets to individual facilities. Instead, a central cost centre funds repairs and maintenance for council-owned and council-used facilities.

A vandalised restroom.

Photo: Supplied



According to the metro, the hall is currently neither safe nor suitable for public use.

“The planned security measures and phased restoration are intended to address these concerns,” Mashigo continued.

The development comes after concerns raised by Ward 57 councillor Jack Page about the condition of the hall and the lack of visible progress since homeless occupants were removed from the facility in August last year.

Page previously told Rekord that he was unaware of an approved renovation project, a budget allocation or a contractor. He said the facility could not fulfil its intended purpose in its current state.

The hall was converted into a temporary shelter in March 2020 following the Covid-19 lockdown. Occupants were removed on August 19, 2025, after a prolonged dispute with the city.

ALSO READ: Lyttelton Community Hall deteriorates a year after Tshwane renovation promise

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