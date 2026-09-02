Pretoria North public pool reopens in time for spring

Residents of Pretoria North have welcomed the reopening of the municipal swimming pool at the corner of Emily Hobhouse and President Steyn streets, bringing relief to families and children wanting to use the facility during the swimming season.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer encouraged residents to support the facility and enjoy it in a safe, friendly and welcoming environment.

Entrance fees are R23 for adults, R9 for children and R8 for pre-schoolers.

Meyer said the reopening was positive news for the community but added that residents also needed to play their part in protecting the facility.

He urged the community to respect the municipal property, follow the swimming pool rules and help keep the facility clean and safe.

Residents have been urged to help keep the pool and the facilities clean. Photo: Trott Chaane.

“Residents must always respect the facilities and abide by the pool rules.”

The councillor also acknowledged concerns raised by residents about the attitude of some lifeguards towards members of the public.

Meyer said this issue would be addressed with the lifeguards, stressing that all those using the municipal facility deserve to be treated with respect.

While residents have welcomed the reopening, some said the municipality should ensure that the focus does not end with getting the swimming pool operational.

Jappi Makhitha said the metro should not only focus on reopening the pool, particularly at the Pretoria North City Hall facility, but also find ways to properly maintain it.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer encourages residents to support the facility and enjoy it in a safe, friendly and welcoming environment. Photo: Trott Chaane.

He said the surrounding infrastructure formed part of the community asset and should receive regular attention to prevent it from deteriorating.

Another resident, Kobus Myburgh, said consistent maintenance of the swimming pools was essential if the facilities were to remain available to the community.

“The pools must always be maintained,” said Myburgh, adding that regular upkeep would help prevent the facilities from falling into disrepair and facing unnecessary closures in future.

Meyer encouraged residents to make use of the pool responsibly and work with the municipality to ensure the facility remains a safe and welcoming space.

MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Obakeng Ramabodu previously said the metro wanted residents to enjoy the swimming season while prioritising safety and maintenance requirements.

The metro has urged residents to use municipal swimming facilities responsibly and comply with applicable safety rules. Parents and guardians have also been encouraged to supervise children..

Residents have been urged to help keep the pool and the facilities clean. Photo: Trott Chaane.

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