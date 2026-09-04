Stripped-down rugby club in need of repairs

The Mamelodi Rugby Clubhouse in Mamelodi West, Section D6, has fallen into severe disrepair due to vandalism and crime.

Peter Moila, chairperson of Mamelodi Rugby Club, called on former Mamelodi rugby players to come on board and help refurbish the club.

The club used to host rugby matches over the weekend and hold training sessions during the week.

Moila said the Mamelodi Rugby Club is affiliated to the Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU) and it was established in 1994 under the Blue Bulls Development Team.

He said the Mamelodi Rugby Club desperately need new poles, plumbing, improved security and rewiring.

“We have been playing rugby here for far too long and we even produced the best players here at the club.”

He said the clubhouse started experiencing vandalism back in 2020 during lockdown.

“The ceiling was vandalised, plumbing damaged and electricity cables were also stolen,” said Moila.

The clubhouse is a private facility owned by the Mamelodi Rugby Club.

However, despite private ownership, Tshwane Metro tried to fix the club’s ceilings, plumbing, fencing and rewiring the electricity two to three times, but vandalism continued.

Once, when the metro’s municipal workers were cutting the grass, they accidentally hit one of the rugby poles, which were stolen.

The club’s chairperson said it used to have boys’ and girls’ teams based at Mamelodi East Section SNS. They used the nearby pedestrian steel bridge to cross to the clubhouse in Section D6.

Unfortunately, due to the heavy rain that caused floods in Mamelodi, the steel pedestrian bridge was swept away and children could not cross over to play rugby at the club.

“We were forced to abandon the clubhouse and move to the other side of Mamelodi at Rethabile Sports facility to play rugby there,” Moila said.

Although the clubhouse still has most of its training equipment, it desperately needs renovations and a new rugby pole.

Moila added that children’s safety comes first and that they are appealing to local businessmen to assist in the rebuilding of the pedestrian steel bridge.

The club plans to re-open the facility next January.

“We are a community-based rugby development club and bringing the players back to the old clubhouse will see more players in Mamelodi playing rugby, including the local schools,” said Moila.

“Our primary focus is on youth development, discipline, teamwork, and creating safe sporting opportunities for children who otherwise have limited access to resources,” he added.

Moila shared that many of the players come from disadvantaged households and rely heavily on external support to ensure their safety and well-being while participating in this very competitive sport.

He said they desperately need sponsors to run the club.

“We are not only keeping boys and girls busy with rugby, but we are also teaching them about respect and discipline, and we make sure they stay far from crime and drugs,” he continued.

“Mamelodi has a lot of talent, and I am afraid it will go to waste,” he added.

Other equipment that the club desperately needs is donations of mouth guards, rugby T-shirts and socks, strapping and bandages, and a first-aid kit for match days and training sessions.

“These items are essential in ensuring player safety and injury prevention, particularly in a contact sport such as rugby,” Moila said.

Peter Moila, chairperson of Mamelodi Rugby Club



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