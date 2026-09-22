Police recover stolen goods worth R40 000 in Pretoria Central CBD operation

Fourteen suspects face various charges following a weekend operation in the Pretoria Central CBD.

Under the leadership of Colonel Phil Maboea, officers arrested two suspects for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one for shoplifting.

One suspect was arrested for alleged malicious damage to property, six for drug possession, one for intimidation and interference, one for pointing a firearm and intimidating a police officer and one for a hit-and-run. An illegal immigrant is facing an additional charge of drug possession.

A firearm recovered during the operations. Photo: supplied.

Tip-off leads to robbery arrest

Pretoria Central SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Thabang Nkhumise said a tip-off led to the recovery of stolen property and the arrest of a robbery suspect.

“One of the leading arrests came after the police received a tip-off relating to a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery incident that took place around May earlier this year. Three victims were robbed of three iPhones and a camera worth an estimated value of about R40 000,” Nkhumise said.

Warrant Officer Percival Zulwayo and Sergeant Foster Puoane received the tip on Friday, September 18, at 17:30. They proceeded to the corner of Paul Kruger and Minnaar streets, where they spotted a suspect matching the description.

“He was immediately arrested and found in possession of a toy gun and a balaclava; further investigation will be conducted while searching for the remaining suspect,” Nkhumise added.

All the suspects are expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in due course.

Evidence recovered during the operations. Photo: supplied. Police evidence bags. Photo: supplied.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel