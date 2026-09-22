Pretoria homeowner shoots intruder after being stabbed in bedroom

A 66-year-old Pretoria homeowner allegedly shot and wounded an intruder after being stabbed during an attempted house robbery in Garsfontein.

The incident occurred at a residence in Landi Street during the early hours of Saturday, September 19.

Tshwane district police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers were dispatched to the property at approximately 04:00 following a complaint of attempted house robbery and attempted murder.

According to the preliminary investigation, the homeowner was asleep in his bedroom at around 03:50 when the suspect allegedly woke him.

When the homeowner questioned the suspect about what he was doing in the house, the intruder allegedly produced a knife and stabbed him in his upper left arm.

The homeowner managed to retrieve his firearm and fired five shots at the suspect.

“One of the shots grazed the suspect’s head, while another struck him in the upper-right side of his body,” said Van Dyk.

Police arrived to find the homeowner injured and the wounded suspect still at the scene. The suspect was placed under police guard.

Both men were transported to medical facilities for treatment, where the suspect remains under police guard.

Police recovered the knife allegedly used during the attack, as well as a bolt cutter and crowbar. The items were handed in at the police station and will form part of the continuing investigation.

Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and attempted house robbery.

Van Dyk said the suspect is expected to face the relevant charges once he has received the necessary medical attention.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

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