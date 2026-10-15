Local psychologist shares tips on relieving exam stress

While the matric exams have started smoothly, Solidarity has warned that some learners may be under even more stress due to scheduling.

According to the group’s schools support centre (SOS), some learners might find themselves writing as many as eight exams over eight school days, depending on their subject choices.

Given the already stressful and overwhelming situation for learners, Rekord decided to share a few tips with its readers on how to cope under the pressure. Here are some of the tips that local counselling psychologist, Emile Wilmans, shared with us.

Be well prepared



Preparing for exams instead of cramming for them can help reduce test anxiety. Be sure to give yourself enough time to learn the study material.

Knowing what to expect in the exam, including the types of questions and their length, can ensure there are no last-minute surprises.

Practice self-motivation

By creating positive statements and trying to have a more encouraging mindset, you can use these tools when you feel anxious about an exam.

Watch what you say to yourself and replace any negative thoughts with positive ones.

It is also important to consider how rational your thoughts are and whether there are better things you could say to yourself.

Avoid thinking you should have studied more, that you are stupid or that everything is on the line and you must perform well.

Look after your own well-being

Reduce anxiety through exercise, such as yoga.

Regular exercise, adequate sleep and good nutrition are all important components of a lifestyle that will keep stress at a minimum.

Tackle the big day with confidence

On the day of an exam, be sure to eat an adequate breakfast and avoid caffeine, as it will only contribute to anxiety.

Arrive at the exam location early to reduce anxiety. Nothing will heighten anxiety like the feeling of rushing to get to an exam. Arrive at least 10 minutes early. If waiting for the exam to begin makes you nervous, bring a magazine or something along to keep your mind occupied.

Once you are in the exam room, maintain focus. If you find yourself becoming anxious, stop and regroup. Sharpen your pencil, ask a question or focus on taking deep breaths. Remember to take your time, but check your watch to pace yourself. Before starting the test, do a quick review, and read directions twice. Start with the easiest questions first.

Avoid dwelling on a bad exam experience

Lastly, don’t linger on bad feelings after the exam. If you have a bad experience, realise that there will always be roadblocks along the way. Plan for a better experience next time and know that one bad exam result does not mean that you can’t improve in the future.

Take some time to relax and clear your mind. Do not dwell on mistakes you may have made or worry about how you did. Whenever possible, give yourself a break before starting to study for another test.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel