Tshwane SPCA appeals for clean drinking water as illness hits kennels

The Tshwane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has appealed to the public to donate purified drinking water for animals at its Centurion and Waltloo branches amid concerns over a high number of animals suffering from diarrhoea.

Tshwane SPCA director Jeanine Niemann-Greatorex told Rekord that the water supply at both facilities was not contaminated and that municipal tap water remained available.

Jeanine Niemann-Greatorex, Director, Tshwane SPCA. Photo: Elize Parker

However, management had decided to provide the animals with filtered water as a precautionary measure while investigations into the illnesses continued.

“We are currently administering medication to treat the symptoms, which are fairly severe in some of the dogs suffering from upset stomachs. Not all our dogs are affected,” Niemann-Greatorex said.

Samples of the water available at the SPCA facilities will be tested to help determine the possible cause of the outbreak.

“The SPCA is awaiting further clarity while continuing to provide treatment and care for the sick animals. It is definitely not parvovirus,” said Niemann-Greatorex.





Precautionary water collection

According to her, the appeal for clean, empty water containers was made to help the organisation accept water donations from two borehole owners who had offered their assistance.

”The containers will allow staff to collect water from the suppliers or store boiled and cooled water for the animals. Staff members will also sanitise the water before it is used to ensure appropriate hygiene measures are followed,” explained Niemann-Greatorex.

The SPCA has appealed to members of the public to donate borehole or purified, still drinking water for animals at both branches. Donations of any size are welcome, and no minimum quantity is required.

People who have clean, empty water containers they no longer need are also encouraged to donate them. Those unable to deliver their contributions can contact the relevant branch to arrange collection.

Donations of water and containers can be delivered to the Waltloo branch on Petroleum Street or the Centurion branch on Kruger Avenue, Lyttelton Manor.

Financial contributions are also welcome and will help the organisation buy safe drinking water, meet the needs of the animals in its care, and provide medication for sick animals.

The appeal comes as staff continue to care for sick animals while awaiting test results that could help identify the cause of their symptoms.

She emphasised that providing safe drinking water was an important precaution while the investigation continued. The organisation hopes community support will help ensure animals at both facilities stay hydrated and receive the care they need.

She warned the public to consult a veterinarian immediately if they notice their dogs are vomiting or have diarrhoea. “Keep your animal hydrated the whole time,” she advised.

The Tshwane SPCA urgently needs purified drinking water for animals at its Centurion and Waltloo branches amid a diarrhoea outbreak. Photo: File

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