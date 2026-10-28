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Brother discovers man’s body after Pretoria North shack fire

A 37-year-old man died in a fire that spread through shacks in Amelia Street on Tuesday night, fueled by strong winds.

3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Brother discovers man’s body after Pretoria North shack fire
The aftermath of the shack fire in Amelia Street, Pretoria North, where a 37-year-old man died on Tuesday night, 27 October. Photos: Supplied.

A man discovered his brother’s body after firefighters spent approximately three hours extinguishing a shack fire in Pretoria North on Tuesday night, 27 October.

According to SAPS Pretoria North, police received a complaint of a fire at Plot 140, Amelia Street, at approximately 21:00.

On arrival, officers established that a small fire had started behind the shacks. Strong winds caused the flames to spread to surrounding shacks.

The Tshwane Fire Brigade responded and spent approximately three hours bringing the blaze under control and extinguishing it.

Once the fire had been extinguished, residents began checking their belongings.

The deceased’s brother went to check on him at his shack, where he discovered the 37-year-old’s body, which had been burnt beyond recognition.

Police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation.

Also read: Three treated for smoke inhalation in Pretoria east farm fire

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3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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