Brother discovers man’s body after Pretoria North shack fire

A man discovered his brother’s body after firefighters spent approximately three hours extinguishing a shack fire in Pretoria North on Tuesday night, 27 October.

According to SAPS Pretoria North, police received a complaint of a fire at Plot 140, Amelia Street, at approximately 21:00.

On arrival, officers established that a small fire had started behind the shacks. Strong winds caused the flames to spread to surrounding shacks.

The Tshwane Fire Brigade responded and spent approximately three hours bringing the blaze under control and extinguishing it.

Once the fire had been extinguished, residents began checking their belongings.

The deceased’s brother went to check on him at his shack, where he discovered the 37-year-old’s body, which had been burnt beyond recognition.

Police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation.

Also read: Three treated for smoke inhalation in Pretoria east farm fire

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