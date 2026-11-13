Level 2 water restrictions imposed as consumption exceeds allocation

Residents must immediately cut their water use under newly implemented Level 2 restrictions aimed at easing pressure on the bulk supply system.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the restrictions were introduced in response to increasing water demand and declining bulk water storage levels within the Rand Water supply system.

According to Mashigo, the city’s water consumption in September was about 34% above its permanent licence allocation and 19% above its temporary licence allocation.

Rand Water has consequently requested that the city reduce its water consumption by about 200 megalitres per day.

“The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has also directed municipalities receiving water from Rand Water to urgently implement and enforce Level 2 restrictions to safeguard the sustainability of the regional water supply system,” said Mashigo.

The restrictions will remain in place for an initial period of 30 days and will be reviewed according to prevailing water supply and demand conditions.

Any extensions or adjustments will be communicated through the city’s official platforms.

New tariffs target high consumption

The implementation of the restrictions will also result in the application of approved Level 2 water tariffs aimed at encouraging responsible consumption and discouraging excessive use.

Residential consumers will receive their first nine kilolitres of water free per month.

Consumption between 10 and 18 kilolitres will be charged at R43.20 per kilolitre, while 19 to 30 kilolitres will cost R72.66 per kilolitre. The rate increases to R89.72 for 31 to 42 kilolitres and R108.01 for 43 to 60 kilolitres. Consumption above 60 kilolitres will attract the applicable approved tariff.

Mashigo explained that qualifying indigent households will continue receiving 12 kilolitres of free basic water monthly.

“Properties valued at R250 000 and below, as well as officially registered indigent customers, will also qualify for applicable network access charge exemptions. A network access charge of R203.70 per 30-day billing period remains applicable where prescribed,” said Mashigo.

Strict rules for gardens, pools, and vehicles

Residents are urged to avoid watering gardens and lawns with municipal drinking water, washing vehicles using hosepipes and filling swimming pools with municipal water.

He said they should also repair leaking taps, toilets and pipes, avoid leaving taps running unnecessarily, reduce showering times and reuse greywater for gardening where appropriate.

Businesses and institutions are similarly expected to introduce internal water conservation measures. Residents are also encouraged to report visible water leaks and bursts through the city’s official reporting channels.

“Water security is a shared responsibility,” Mashigo said, emphasising the need for collective commitment from residents, businesses and institutions to use water responsibly.

By-law enforcement to intensify

The metro is set to intensify monitoring and enforcement through its by-law enforcement unit within the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

Mashigo reminded consumers that compliance with the city’s water services by-laws and applicable restrictions is compulsory.

The city will also continue engaging with Rand Water and other relevant stakeholders to stabilise the bulk water supply system and improve the security and sustainability of water provision across the metropolitan area.

“Every litre saved contributes towards stabilising the water supply system and ensuring that sufficient water remains available for all communities,” Mashigo said.

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