Police and partner agencies concluded their multidisciplinary crime-prevention operation with the arrest of 377 suspects in Ga-Rankuwa and Akasia on November 26.

Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine led the operation, which brought together members of the SAPS, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Gauteng Traffic Police, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Employment and Labour, and Community Policing Forums.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the operation focused on addressing crime, tracing wanted suspects, and ensuring compliance with relevant legislation.

A further 13 vehicles were checked to establish whether they had been reported stolen. Photo: Supplied

“A total of 302 wanted suspects were arrested during tracing operations conducted by Tshwane District detectives from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.” he said.

“Among those arrested were four suspects wanted for murder, one for attempted murder, one for armed robbery and five for rape,” he said.

Joint teams close nine liquor outlets

Immigration and business compliance inspections also formed part of the operation.

Police detained 52 undocumented foreign nationals, while one person was arrested for fraud after allegedly being found in possession of falsified documents.

Another individual was arrested and fined for employing undocumented foreign nationals.

Van Dyk said police also inspected 15 liquor outlets to check compliance with relevant legislation. Nine establishments were closed, one was fined and 328 190ml of liquor were confiscated.

Officers impound 18 vehicles at roadblocks



High-visibility patrols and roadblocks were conducted at identified crime hotspots across the two policing precincts.

“During these interventions, officers searched 243 people and 140 vehicles. A further 13 vehicles were checked to establish whether they had been reported stolen.

“Traffic officers issued 116 Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences infringement notices with a combined value of R109 250. Another 18 vehicles were impounded for various contraventions of the Road Traffic Act.”

In addition, 28 identified crime hotspots were searched.

He said the Department of Employment and Labour inspected 18 spaza shops and issued seven contravention notices.

Five second-hand goods dealers were also inspected, with one found to be non-compliant and fined in terms of the Second-Hand Goods Act.

During these interventions, officers searched 243 people and 140 vehicles. Photo: Supplied

Also read: 2 men face drug dealing charges after Soshanguve raid

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