Win tickets to support Bulls vs Leinster in the URC Champs at Loftus
Three lucky Rekord readers can each win four tickets in partnership with Castle Lager to attend an action-packed game and support the Bulls as they eye their revenge against Leinster in the URC Champs at Loftus Versfeld.
The Bulls will have the opportunity to showcase their new team’s capabilities under a new coach on Saturday, October 4, when they face the current United Rugby Championship (URC) holders, Leinster.
Leinster beat the Bulls earlier this year in the final of the 2024/25 season in Dublin, Ireland.
Three lucky Rekord readers can, in collaboration with Castle Lager, win four tickets each to see Johan Ackermann’s men in action.
The match will be played at Loftus Versfeld and kicks off at 18:30.
