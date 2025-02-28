Continuity for the Bulls with team selection for North-South derby against Stormers at Loftus

With seven games remaining for the Bulls in the league phase of the current United Rugby Championship (URC) tournament, it looks like Jake White is finally starting to find continuity in his team selection, which will be very good for the team’s momentum in Saturday’s important north-south derby against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld.

White has made only one change to his forwards, while his backline, which overcame their dangerous opponents of the Lions last week, remains unchanged. On the bench there are two changes and a positional move.

There is great interest in this duel and it looks like a large crowd can be expected at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Loose head prop Alulutho Tshakweni will miss out and Akker van der Merwe return to action after managing a laceration to the sheen over the last two rounds. The only other change is a shuffle that sees Nizaam Carr and Celimpilo Gumede make a direct switch, whilst Jan-Hendrik Wessels moves to the role of reserve hooker.

Elsewhere, the side remains unchanged from the Jukskei derby squad, which sees Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw at front row. Behind them will be lock pairing of Cobus Wiese and JF van Heerden with ‘Eskom’, ‘Piston’ and ‘Nemo’ at loose forward. Ludwig aka ‘Piston’, leads the side once again this weekend. Nemo (Carr) slots in at eight.

Embrose Papier and Willie le Roux combine once more at halfback with Canan Moodie and Sebastian de Klerk running on the wings whilst Devon Williams provides cover at fullback.

David Kriel and last week’s Player of the Match, Stedman Gans, combine at inside and outside centre, respectively.

White has opted for a five-three split on the bench, which sees Wessels, Gumede and Van der Merwe alongside the likes of Ruan Vermaak, Zak Burger, the versatile Keagan Johannes and seasoned campaigner in Sergeal Petersen.

Saturday’s game at Loftus Versfeld will kick off at 17:00.

BULLS vs STORMERS STARTING XV: 1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Cobus Wiese, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Reinhardt Ludwig (c), 8. Nizaam Carr, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Willie le Roux, 11. Canan Moodie, 12. David Kriel, 13. Stedman Gans, 14. Sebastian de Klerk, 15. Devon Williams.

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Ruan Vermaak, 20. Celimpilo Gumede, 21. Zak Burger, 22. Keagan Johannes, 23. Sergeal Petersen.

