Inaugural Sunbet Padel Invitational proves the growing popularity of this new sport

Padel fever is sweeping the world and here in South Africa this new sport it’s also growing in popularity.

The inaugural Sunbet Padel Invitational, held last week at Africa Padel in Brooklyn, Pretoria, proved to be a landmark event in South Africa’s sporting calendar.

Over two competitive and exhilarating days, padel enthusiasts, celebrities, and spectators came together to celebrate the fastest-growing sport in the world.

The inaugural tournament featured an impressive line-up of celebrity players, including Amanda Dlamini, Arno Jordaan, Ashwell Prince, Claudia Henkel, Jonathan Boyton-Lee, Juandre Kruger, Mark Fish, Michael Morton, Mika Abrahams, Morné Steyn, Pat Lambie, Roxy Burger, Rumandi Potgieter, Shaun Bartlett, Siv Ngesi, Stanton Fredericks, Vanes-Mari du Toit and Wynand Olivier.

The tournament not only showcased thrilling matches but also featured an array of engaging experiences.

In a nail-biting final match against celebrity contestants Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Siv Ngesi, the dynamic duo of Ryan Westerhof and Ludwig Gostmann emerged victorious, winning the main title of the event. Westerhof and Gostmann clinched the title after buying in to the competition as competitors.

Reflecting on his win, Westerhof said he had a great time at the event after his sister encouraged him to enter and suggested he ask Ludwig to be his partner.

“The atmosphere at the event was electric, so winning was a sensational feeling. Celebrating with nearly all the participants afterward was a phenomenal way to cap off a great weekend,” Westerhof remarked.

Gostmann added that he was thrilled and honoured to have won the event with Westerhof.

“I entered this tournament to challenge myself and test my skills against top competitors. Padel is a sport I am passionate about, and the camaraderie among participants and the enthusiastic support from spectators made this an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Legendary South African broadcaster and padel coach Sasha Martinengo and former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel clinched the tier two title, showcasing their impressive skills and teamwork in a fiercely competitive bracket.

“What an adrenaline rush. I remember how elated I felt when I used to win tennis matches and trophies and winning this was exactly that feeling,” Henkel commented.

For more information, visit www.padelinvitational.com.

