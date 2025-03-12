More than 60 amateur boxers graduate at development tournament in Pretoria

Young amateur boxers from different provinces, as well as from various local clubs, gathered at the Transnet Engineering Boxing Club in Koedoespoort last week to participate in one of Boxing SA’s mandatory development tournaments.

A Boxing Development Tournament is an organized open style boxing event designed to introduce and develop young or inexperienced boxers. These tournaments focus on skill enhancement, competitive exposure and the progression of athletes within the open style boxing ranks. Unlike professional boxing, these tournaments follow the rules and regulations set by SANABO and are sanctioned under open-style boxing.

Boxing Development Tournaments follow a structured process and boxers are matched based on weight category, age and experience level to ensure fair competition and athlete development.

Before any bout, boxers undergo a medical check-up to confirm they are fit to compete and a weigh-in is conducted on the day of the tournament to ensure boxers meet their registered weight class.

Bouts are conducted under strict safety regulations, following the International Boxing Association (IBA) rules. Fights typically consist of three rounds, each lasting two to three minutes, with one-minute rest periods. Boxers wear protective gear, including headgear, mouthguards, and gloves, to reduce the risk of injury.

Development tournaments serve as stepping stones for boxers to progress to provincial, national and international levels.

Last week’s event saw an impressive turnout, with 92 boxers weighing in, and 62 fighters successfully matched, leading to a total of 31 exciting bouts. The energy in the venue was electric as young boxers showcased their skills and determination in the ring.

In addition to the boxers from local clubs, candidates from as far as Limpopo, Rustenburg, Boksburg, and Springs attended the event, while they were assisted by former amateur and professional boxers who are now coaching.

According to one of the administrators who spoke to Rekord, Boxing Development Tournaments are a crucial part of South Africa’s Open Style boxing scene, nurturing future world champions, while instilling valuable life skills.

“Whether you’re an aspiring boxer or a supporter, these events are an excellent way to celebrate the sport and uplift the youth through boxing, while also contributing to getting to know the boxing community and their ways of working,” she explained.

