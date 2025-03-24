George Coetzee finally back on the winning podium

George Coetzee, in his day the crown prince of South African golf, claimed the 15th title of his Sunshine Tour career with a three-stroke victory in the Serengeti Playoffs this past weekend, and with it also secured the first win of the new Courier Guy Playoffs Series.

The former Affies pupil signed for a solid 69 to win on 19 under par at Serengeti Estates. Daniel van Tonder finished second on 16 under par with a final round of 69.

After a slow and steady start with regular pars on the first seven holes, Coetzee made an eagle on the par-five eighth hole and added a further two birdies and just one bogey that was enough to ensure him a victory.

“It was a very busy day for me in my head. I tried to stay in my lane and do what I have to do, follow my routines and to follow my gameplan to play as well as possible. Things worked today, but you never know. It took me like five holes just to feel like it was me playing, and around the middle of the round it started to feel a little better,” he said after the victory.

For Coetzee, after returning from injury and celebrating the birth of his child in this time, this victory was very special.

“You want to do stuff that your kids can be proud of, like I am proud of my parents and I want my kid to be proud of me,” remarked a joyous and relieved Coetzee.

With the victory Coetzee moves up with 48 places on the Order of Merit delivered by The Courier Guy to the 28th spot, securing a place in next week’s tournament – the season-ending DNi Tour Championship at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate in Centurion.

Playing in the leading group on Sunday, Daniel van Tonder, the current leader on the Order of Merit, pushed hard on the final day but could not close in on Coetzee.

