Tuks shock Maties in Stellenbosch, book their place in Varsity Cup semi-final

Tuks’ rugby team proved on Monday night in Stellenbosch that where there is a will, there is a way, when they beat their archenemy, Maties, by 29-19 in the Varsity Cup Tournament.

The result means that Tuks now tops the Varsity Cup log with 26 points after six matches. Maties are second with 25 points. Ikeys have 21 points, Shimlas 17 and the Noordwes Eagles (Pukke) 16.

Without intentionally using exaggerated clichés, Tuks’ campaign so far in this year’s Varsity Cup tournament can be described as nothing other than a fairy tale playing out in real-time. Two years ago, the team was down and out after seven consecutive defeats in the tournament. This led to Tuks playing in the Shield series last year, which they won.

If the fans are honest with themselves, few would have bet money on Tuks being such a force in their first year back playing Varsity Cup rugby. But those who attended the Tuks team-building exercise earlier this year would know something was up. The players pledged to each other and the coaches that they would restore the honour of TuksRugby. They are keeping their word.

That is why Tuks coach Dewey Swartbooi woke up on Tuesday morning with a warm feeling in his heart. When asked if he thought Tuks could beat Maties in the Danie Craven Stadium, his honest answer was yes.

“I had a good feeling about what could happen. I knew it was going to be tough. Beating Maties on their home ground requires a considerable effort. Still, I backed my team because I knew how motivated the guys were, how hard they worked, and how much they were prepared to sacrifice to make a dream come true. Beating Maties yesterday is definitely one of the highlights of my career as a coach. That feeling when the final whistle blew, is one I will remember for a long time, Swartbooi explained his optimism.

The fact that his team have qualified for the semi-finals does not mean they will now rest on their laurels.

“Next Monday we play Shimlas. It is going to be a titanic battle. Shimlas must beat us to secure their place in the play-off rounds. What gives me confidence is the promise our players made to themselves that they would give their all not to lose on their home turf,” Swartbooi said.

He believes that his team’s defensive play must be rock solid against the boys from Bloemfontein.

“The outstanding feature of rugby in Free State rugby is how they run with the ball. The Shimlas are no exception. They are going to come hard at us. Monday’s game, to us, is the first of what we hope will be three finals. A game that we must win,” he remarked.

When asked what he considered to be the deciding moment in the game against Maties, Swartbooi said it was the try MJ Nel scored early on during the second half.

“This was the try that made the players realise they can beat Maties. From then everyone played with purpose and confidence. All in all, it was a genuine team effort. Still, I was impressed with how Jandre Burger (flyhalf) and Lilitha Matsiliza (lock) played. As a ten, Jandre played like a true general while Lilitha brought a physical presence to the field,” the joyful coach concluded.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!