Bulls Daisies ready for Women’s Premier Division final against WP

Springbok utility forward Micke Gunter will captain the Bulls Daisies for the 2025 SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division final against the Western Province Women’s side on Saturday.

Gunter and co will charge for their third crown in as many seasons at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Gunter shifts to hooker this week, with Sanelisiwe Charlie and Xolelwa Diliza joining her at the front. The trio will be supported by the lock combination of Ziyanda Ngohlekana and Anathi Qolo. Sizophila Solontsi partners up with fellow Springbok Lerato Makua at open and blindside flank, respectively; whilst Faith Tshauke adds impetus from eight.

At the back, Unam Tose and Byrhandre Dolf combine at halfback with Shaunique Alexander and Patience Mokone on the left and right sides of the park. The trusted centre combination of Chumisa Qawe and Jakkie Cilliers slots into the middle of the field with Chuma Qawe getting a run at fullback.

The impact squad is split five-three with Doreen Mkhabele, Yonela Ngxingolo, Asithandile Ntoyanto, Dineo Ndhlovu and Sophy Mashapa all on standby for forwards duty with Camelitha Malone, Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Maria Tshiremba on standby for backline duty.

Kick-off time for the game is at 17:45.

BULLS DAISIES vs WP, STARTING XV: 1. Sanelisiwe Charlie, 2. Micke Gunter (c), 3. Xolelwa Diliza, 4. Ziyanda Ngohlekana, 5. Anathi Qolo, 6. Sizophila Solontsi, 7. Lerato Makua, 8. Faith Tshauke, 9. Unam Tose, 10. Byrhandre Dolf (vc), 11. Shaunique Alexander, 12. Chumisa Qawe, 13. Jakkie Cilliers, 14. Patience Mokone, 15. Chuma Qawe

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Doreen Mkhabele, 17. Yonela Ngxingolo, 18. Asithandile Ntoyanto, 19. Dineo Ndhlovu, 20. Sophy Mashapa, 21. Camelitha Malone, 22. Libbie Janse van Rensburg, 23. Maria Tshiremba

