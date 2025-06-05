Less than 7000 tickets available for URC semi-final at Loftus Versfeld

The Bulls will play the Sharks in the semi-final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday and the rush to get tickets to experience this spectacle firsthand is still ongoing.

According to the Blue Bulls Company there are fewer than 7 000 tickets left for the public to buy.

This South African derby will kick off at 18:15 local time, and fans can still get their hands on tickets to be a part of what promises to be an unforgettable evening of rugby and entertainment. A few tickets remain in the upper grandstand and the Eastern lower and upper stands, and all available tickets are available from as little as R 100.00c, only from Ticketpro

In addition to the rugby, other entertainment is also planned, in which artists such as Christian Baartman, Lee Cole, Loufi, Arod and Mack Rapapali will participate.

The infamous Loftus market will be in the B & C fields, presenting a flavoursome experience of food, drink and song before the best act takes to the field when the sun sets.

Fans will also have the opportunity to watch the first semi-final between Leinster and Glasgow LIVE on the big screens in the market.

Whilst the excitement is in the air about a potentially sold-out semi-final between two fierce rivals, fans are reminded to be mindful of the following logistical plans.

ENTRANCE: Fans are advised that entrances to gates 4, 5 and 6 have extended scanning points to ease traffic flow into the stadium. Other entrance points remain as per normal, however, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays.

E–HAILING: The Uber service will have a dedicated drop-off spot on Lynwood Road, similar to a Test matchday experience.

STADIUM HOTLINE: There is a live and monitored hotline for all patrons to use should they require assistance or have an emergency to report. The number is: +27 76 524 7590, and visitors can send a text or a WhatsApp message throughout the event.

FIELD ACCESS: Fans are reminded that access to the field is not permitted unless instructed to do so by an official, and breaking this rule is a punishable offence.

WEATHER FORECAST: A sunny Saturday is expected over the capital, with the mercury dropping to 18 degrees when the whistle blows for the start of the match. All fans are encouraged to pack a light fleece for the journey home.

MATCH OFFICIALS’ APPOINTMENT:

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU, 107th league game)

AR 1: Sam Grove-White (SRU) AR 2: Adam Jones (WRU)

TMO: Mike Adamson (SRU)

