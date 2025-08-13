Local rower local rower talks about winning silver at the Student World Games

If you can believe the internet, there are a lot of things that can happen in a second.

It is estimated that 4.3 babies are born every second and 1.8 people die every second. There are also more than 2.4 million emails sent in a second. In sports, a second can mean the difference between winning and losing.

On the last day of the recent World Student Games in Rhine-Ruhr, it was Katherine Williams and Courtney Westley who lost out by a mere second in the women’s pair rowing final.

The result does not mean that the Tuks pairing is feeling down and out. They are proud of the way the race played out. And rightly so. Over the 2000 metres, they proved that there is truth in the saying that when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

After the first 1000 metres of the race, the Tuks pairing were 4.80 seconds behind the Lithuanians, who took the lead right from the start. Over the next 500 metres, the lead increased by another 0.02 seconds. Over the last 500 metres, the real race started as Williams and Westley began to gain on the Lithuanians stroke by stroke. In the end, Ugne Jazenaite and Kamile Kralikaite pipped the South Africans by a mere 1.01 seconds.

“The race was definitely the best of the regatta. We had things we needed to work on from both the heat and the semi. I feel we executed these things very well in the final, and it paid off,” said Williams.

According to Williams, they wanted to chase gold. So, after the 1000 metres, they checked to see what moves they had to make.

“It felt good to see that there were four boats behind us. Once we crossed the line, I was thrilled. It was gratifying to have such a great race, resulting in us winning silver. The medal means a lot to us. I needed it. We both did. It has been a tough few months, but I think the medal shows how hard work and dedication take care of the rest. We let our rowing do the talking,” she remarked.

Asked to explain the role of each one in the boat, Williams said, she set up the rhythm in the stroke seat, and Westley supplies power and supports her from the bow.

“But we are both very different. ‘Courts’ brings a calm, collected, and calculated approach to the boat, which she excels at. I bring more of an aggressive, balls-to-the-wall energy to the boat. We need both. It is what makes us work,” she commented.

According to Williams, winning the silver medal was a total team effort.

“We have had the most fantastic team with AJ Grant, our crew coach, Thato Mokoena, our Tuks head coach, and Roger Barrow, our advisor and mentor. As well as the medical team behind us. Tuks has been amazing. We are both so grateful and proud to be a part of the family that is Tuks and the rowing club,” she explained.

