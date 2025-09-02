Radio personality and former Bafana Bafana star to meet in boxing ring

Among the public, Mack Rapapali is known as one of Jacaranda FM’s most popular DJs, while Mark Fish gained fame as the Pretoria Boytjie who gained fame as one of the members of Bafana Bafana’s legendary team that won the African Cup of Nations in 1996.

However, both of these men are also very serious about the welfare- and upliftment work they do through their respective foundations.

The two personalities are so serious about this matter that they are prepared to bleed for it. And that is exactly what they will be doing on Friday evening, September 5, in the imposing The Bach Centre at the Silverlakes Farm Hotel in Pretoria.

Rapapali and Fish will face off in the main event at Black Tie Fight Night – an evening where purpose meets prestige, and every punch lands for charity.

It started with a challenge between these two South African celebrities – one from the radio waves, the other from the football pitch. A playful dare that quickly became a movement. Not for fame or for glory, but for something bigger than both.

“This fight is personal, not because I want to knock out a football legend, but because we both believe in standing up for those who can’t fight for themselves,” said Rapapali, one of the country’s most charismatic radio voices.

Fish’s message about his involvement is similar.

“I’ve won games on the field. But helping someone get through school, or giving them access to sport – that’s the kind of win that matters. Mack and I are going toe-to-toe, but the real victory is in what we can raise together,” the former Bafana Bafana defender remarked.

However, the battle between Rapapali and Fish will not be the only action of the night.

Before the lights focus on the celebrity showdown, the crowd will witness six explosive undercard bouts featuring some of South Africa’s most talented professional and amateur fighters. From rising stars chasing their dreams to seasoned warriors defending their pride, each fight adds to the electricity of the evening. From the first bell to the last, this is not just a fight night. It’s a festival of South African boxing.

This part of the program will also usher in another highlight. In a moment that will be etched in South African boxing history, Francois “White Buffalo” Botha, the only South African ever to share the ring with the great Mike Tyson, will officially step down on this night.

Known for his courage, grit, and a career that saw him stand toe-to-toe with the most feared heavyweights of his generation, Botha has become more than a champion – he is a symbol of South African fight spirit.

On Friday night, the White Buffalo will pass the torch to his son, marking not just the end of one era, but the birth of another. It will be an emotional farewell to a man who carried our flag with pride in arenas across the world, reminding us that no dream is too big, no fight too tough and no opponent too intimidating.

“Legends don’t retire, they inspire,” was Botha’s message about his involvement.

Doors will open at 17:00 and the first bout will start at 19:00. Tickets are available at https://itickets.co.za/

Guests can expect glamour, live entertainment, celebrity appearances, gourmet dining and a charity auction.

