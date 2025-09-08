Plenty of international tennis action to be seen in Pretoria

Tennis fans in Pretoria are in for a treat this month with plenty of international action in the city.

While the South African David Cup tennis team will be involved in a World Group II tie on Tennis Gauteng North’s courts in Groenkloof this coming weekend, the first of two Junior tournaments (J200) of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will take place this week (8-13 September) at the Tuks Tennis Club on the University of Pretoria’s sports campus in Hatfield.

The second ITF J200 tournament will take place from 15 to 20 September and will again be hosted at the Tuks Tennis Club.

These ITF junior tournaments, which are presented in collaboration with Curro Holdings, provide local and international junior players with the opportunity to compete at a high level and gain valuable exposure on the global stage. The events attract some of the best under-18 tennis players on the continent, while several other international players will also be involved.

One of South Africa’s rising young tennis stars, Jahnie van Zyl, who recently debuted at the US Open, will also be in action at the J200 tournament in Pretoria. This native of Potchefstroom in the North West is currently 165th on the ITF junior rankings.

Van Zyl is a good example of how these local ITF tournaments can boost young players’ careers. Following standout performances at the 2024 J200 events in Durban, she secured spots at the French Open juniors.

Curro CEO Cobus Loubser said that platforms such as J200 are essential for developing local talent.

“They give our players the chance to compete on an international stage. It is through these opportunities that many of our learners have progressed into the professional game. Curro aims to inspire generations of South African champions by creating opportunities and driving excellence in sport, which is why we have hosted ITF Junior Tournaments for top-ranking players from around the world over the past few years,” Loubser explained.

Beyond rankings, the international competition challenges local talent, exposing players to higher standards and diverse playing styles. Tennis South Africa can also award wildcards to promising national players, giving them essential early-career experience on a global stage.

