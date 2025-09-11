Back door still open for Tuks men’s football team in Varsity tournament

Although Tuks’ men’s football team has currently scored the fewest goals in the first five league matches of the Varsity football tournament and although they are currently sixth on the log, their supporters have not yet lost hope that they can qualify for the semi-finals.

In five matches, Tuks has drawn four times and lost once, scoring only one goal. Yet, all is not lost. Unfortunately, things are no longer in the players’ hands. Tuks’ fate will depend on the results of other teams.

The chances are good that Tuks will win its remaining two matches. The challenge in both matches will be to score as many goals as possible. It could mean that Tuks will end with 10 points on the log. But then everything could boil down to the team’s goal differences.

As things stand, UJ is the only team that is guaranteed to play in the semifinals. The team is first on the log with 11 points after five matches and should add three more points.

Kovsies has 10 points, but its last two games are Wits and TUT. Anything can happen. Wits, TUT, and Northwest all have eight points. Northwest will probably also end up with 11 points, guaranteeing them a spot in the semifinals.

One scenario would be for TUT to lose to UJ and Kovsies, leaving them with eight points. Then Wits should lose against Kovsies and Northwest. Four draws would also put Tuks in contention for a semifinal spot.

But if you think about it logically, the chances are slim that the results of four games will all favour Tuks. It’s like wishing that the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus really existed. The positive is that Tuks’ players are not thinking of throwing in the towel yet.

Damian Overmeyer, who last week against Wits scored Tuks’ first and only goal, said, the team morale is still good.

“The guys, more than anything, are determined to give a good representation of the team that we are. We have been dominant in our play, but we lack the final touch,” he explained.

Matome Rangata, who was the Player of the Match in the game against Wits, agrees with Overmeyer.

“We know the situation is not fully in our hands, but we are motivated to give everything in the last two games. The focus is now on controlling what we can, finishing strong. Hopefully, other results will go our way,” he remarked.

The Tuks women’s team’s chances of progressing to the Varsity Tournament semifinals ended last week when they lost 2-0 against UWC.

