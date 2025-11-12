Local hockey star talks about her career

Lerato Mohale describes herself as a hopeless romantic, but don’t be fooled by that, because when she steps onto the Astroturf armed with a hockey stick in her hand, she is ready to go to war.

Her hockey CV confirms this. The master’s student has been playing for Tuks since 2019. As a senior player, Mohale has seen many challenges and faced them all with tenacity. She played a pivotal role in helping Tuks win the USSA Tournament three times. She made her debut for the Proteas during the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mohale says she was an avid cross-country athlete in her younger days.

“In primary school, I was in an after-care centre. The problem was that we only practised cross-country three days a week. My mother didn’t want me to sit around for two afternoons doing nothing. So I decided to start playing hockey too. It was the camaraderie and friendship that attracted me to the sport. I am still friends with some of the players I played with at primary school,” she said during a recent interview.

It did not take long before Mahole’s dribbling skills and fancy footwork got noticed. As a result, she was selected for the South Africa u.18 and u.21 national teams.

“As to hockey itself, I love the fast pace at which it is played. You’ve got to be able to make decisions in split seconds. At the same time, you need the technical ability to execute what you are thinking. My best trait as a defender is my drive to always go the extra mile. I have the ability to stay calm no matter what is happening around me. I am also good at reading the game. It is essential to balance the physical and mental sides of the game,” she explained confidently.

When it comes to personal highlights, Mohale immediately mentions the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I still remember my first game. It was against Ireland. Playing in such a big stadium, in front of so many spectators, for the first time was intimidating. Playing for Tuks in the USSA Tournaments is also a highlight for me,” Mohale remarked.

The Tuks hockey player has no hesitation in saying her mom, Mpho is her role model.

“My mom is truly inspirational. She is highly independent. She stands up to literally anyone and for everything she believes in. As far back as I can remember, she has been telling me never to buckle down in what is traditionally a man’s world. Her advice is always ‘fight for what you want in life,” she said proudly.

When Mohale is not outsmarting opponents on the Astroturf with a hockey stick in hand, she is a hopeless romantic.

To clear her head and relax, the Tuks master’s student enjoys binge-watching rom-com movies. She is also a self-confessed bookworm. One of her favourite reading genres is biography. Mohale enjoys learning about other people’s perspectives on life. According to her, Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime is one of the best books she has ever read. She finished reading it in a day and a half.

