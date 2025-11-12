Two young Springbok stars both sign three more years with the Bulls

Two of the Bulls’ most promising players, Springboks Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Cameron Hanekom, have extended their contracts with the Pretoria franchise.

Having begun their professional careers aged 18 at the Bulls, both have signed on until the end of the 2028 season, ensuring the Bulls’ reputation as a scrum powerhouse.

Hanekom was a popular Springbok debutant last November, his progress stymied only by a hamstring injury that is progressing well in recovery. He is back in light training.

“There’s unfinished business here, and I’m determined to help the Vodacom Bulls achieve their goals and to make every supporter proud. To wear this jersey is a massive honour but to keep wearing it till 2028 is a dream come true,” was Hanekom’s comment when he secured his signature for the Bulls.

Wessels, meanwhile, has been praised for his hybrid ability – he can play both hooker and loosehead – plus his skill and physical prowess.

After making his Bok debut last year, he has gone on to accumulate nine Test caps in total. Both players are critical to the team’s ambitions in the Vodacom URC and Investec Champions Cup, ‘The Greatest Club Rugby Competition in the World’.

“We pride ourselves on being a club where champions are made, and the decision by Jan-Hendrik and Cameron to extend their contracts is a massive vote of confidence in the Bulls family. Retaining players of the calibre of this pair is a major statement of intent,” said Bulls Company chief executive Edgar Rathbone.

According to Rathbone, Wessels is a unique talent with his front-row versatility, and Hanekom is an explosive athlete who will be back to his best very soon.

“They represent the high-quality, long-term investments we are making to ensure we consistently challenge for titles,” he concluded.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram