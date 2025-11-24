Visually impaired local student wins medal at continental championship

It is said some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen.

The Tuks rower, Tanna Diplock, is one of those “make it happen”-people. She proved it by winning a bronze medal along with her rowing partner, Rachel Whitfield, in the u.23 doubles race during the African Beach Sprint Champs that took place in East London.

During last year’s African Championship in Egypt she won silver and she is also a former SA Schools singles sculls champion.

Last year, Diplock was part of the Tuks women’s A-crew that won the USSA Boat Race. She was again this year victorious rowing for the Tuks women’s B-crew.

What is remarkable about all of this is the fact that Diplock is legally blind. She has Retinitis Pigmentosa, an inherited eye disease that causes progressive vision loss by damaging the retina’s photoreceptor cells, leading to a gradual loss of peripheral vision.

“I have a minimal field of vision. About 10 degrees of vision compared to a normal person who has 180 degrees or more vision,” she explained during an interview after the championship in East London.

However, Diplock is not one to feel sorry for herself. Her only frustration was that her lack of vision made it nearly impossible to participate in most school sports. It was her mother, Terri, who suggested she take up rowing, as she was a former rower herself.

“I was 13 when I started to row. Initially, there were some challenges, but I took to the sport relatively quickly,” she said.

A definite highlight was winning the women’s singles sculls at the South African School Championships.

“I realised that if you put in the effort and set your mind to something, nothing is impossible. My coach followed me in a motorboat, making sure I stayed in my lane and avoided the buoys on the water. I built up quite a lead, but I had to row the last few hundred metres on my own to prevent the wake of his motorboat from impacting the other rowers’ race. I kept giving my all until I heard the siren go, which meant I had crossed the finish line,” Diplock remarked.

According to Diplock, when teaming up with other rowers in a boat, she relies much more on her senses. For example, listening to the boat’s seats and the blades clicking.

“The movement of the boat tells me a lot as to how the race is playing out. With each stroke, I can feel the surge of the boat. All of us must get the boat to surge at precisely the same time. If I get shoved forward, I know I am out of time,” she explained.

Next year, she has set herself the goal of medalling again at the African Beach Sprint Champs. As to long-term goals, qualifying to compete at the Olympic or Paralympic Games would be a dream come true.

“I would prefer to compete at the Olympic Games. My eyesight is my only drawback. From a pure physical perspective, I am as capable as any other female rower,” she concluded.

