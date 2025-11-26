Lions’ Wolhuter on loan at Bulls, Goosen’s future uncertain

The Bulls have acquired the services of prolific flyhalf Kade Wolhuter on a loan basis from the Lions, until June 30, 2026.

The 24-year-old, who emerged through the Western Province structures as a junior, had played in Johannesburg since October 2023.

“I’m super excited. My ambition is to get onto the pitch and start contributing, after which I’d like to have a proper tenure at the union,” said the playmaker, who passed his medicals at Loftus Versfeld last week.

Born in Durban in 2001, he became a schoolboy prodigy at Paul Roos Gymnasium, and had a lengthy spell at Montpellier as a junior.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone endorsed the acquisition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kade to Loftus. He’s a talented young player with a proven track record at age-group and professional level, and his attitude will add real value to our squad during this important period for the team,” Rathbone remarked.

* Meanwhile, there is widespread speculation about the future of Bulls’ Springbok flyhalf Johan Gossen. The experienced player, who has been part of the Bulls’ URC campaigns since 2021, is struggling with injury again and at 33, experts are starting to wonder if the end of the road has come for him.

There is even speculation from certain sources that Goosen himself has already indicated that he wants to hang up his boots.

Goosen, who played in 13 tests for the Springboks between 2012 and 2016, had a very promising career that was unfortunately marked by injuries and controversy.

Judged purely on his talent, he will probably go down in history as one of the most underachieving players of the modern era in South Africa.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram