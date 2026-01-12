Local cricket stars shine for Northern Champions

The Northern Champions, a team with several stars from Pretoria schools, were crowned champions of the National Cubs Week in Stellenbosch last week.

This tournament accommodates six teams selected on a regional basis from provincial school teams that participated in the annual Khaya Majola Schools Cricket Week. The Northern Champions are made up of school players from the Titans in Pretoria, the Easterns from the East Rand and Limpopo.

This year, eight players from local Pretoria schools were part of the Northern Champions team, which consisted of 13 players.

With five consecutive wins, the team finally made a clean sweep at National Cubs Week and finished undefeated to be crowned champions.

On the first day, the Eastern Warriors (Eastern Cape) were their first victims after a five-wicket victory.

Then they took on the Coastal Conquerors and the boys from Kwazulu-Natal were beaten by two wickets.

Day three’s match against the Central Gladiators (Lions) was won by 80 runs.

Their fourth victim on the fourth day was the Western Legends (North West, Northern Cape and Free State) and this time the Champions achieved a victory by eight wickets.

Although the match on the last day against the Southern Superstars (Western Cape) was a formality, as the Northern Champions had already done enough to be crowned champions, they still beat this prestigious team by six wickets.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram