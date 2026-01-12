Major concerns about senior players after Bulls’ shameful display against Bristol Bears

The disaster of the Bulls’ 49-61 defeat in Saturday’s European Rugby Champions Cup game against the Bristol Bears in Pretoria, during which they conceded nine tries, will likely activate drastic steps to expose the core of the team’s problems.

The chorus of voices demanding Coach Johan Ackermann’s head is probably missing the point and he, in collaboration with the franchise’s top management, will have to act honestly but clinically to sort out the obvious rift in the team’s ranks.

In perspective, they lost by only 12 points and with a bit of luck they could have even won the game, but this fact underlines the point that their problems has more to do with attitude and commitment than simply their ability to play good attacking rugby. The problem probably lies between their ears and not with their physical playing ability.

It was one of the most bizarre games ever at Loftus Versfeld, and while the Bulls’ poor defence was responsible for several of the nine tries against them, there were also other instances where the bounce of the ball played a role, while poor judgement from senior Bulls players twice created the opportunity for the Bears to score tries against the run of play after interception attempts.

The home team was probably also caught off guard by the pace at which the visitors played and the fact that, although they were clearly out of breath towards the end of the match, they were still able to keep up to such an extent that this factor was not decisive.

Bristol Bears’ game plan and playing style

Typical of a team with a coach who learned his rugby in New Zealand and the South Sea Islands, Bristol Bears coach Pat Lam also taught his players the art of sometimes getting away with murder on the attack. Yes, the Bulls’ defence was very poor on the day, but a few of the Bristol Bears’ tries were made possible by movements where they blur the border between so-called “dummy runners” and ordinary obstruction to such an extent that it is difficult to distinguish between the two concepts. (See attached video, especially with regard to their second try by loosehead prop Max Lahiff, third try by left wing Kalaveti Ravouvou, fifth try by right wing Noah Heward and eighth try by lock Pedro Rubiolo.)

It was also rather ironic that Lam stated in his post-match media interview that he believed Ackerman was on the right track and that Bulls supporters should be patient with him.

“I’ve known Johan for a long time and I’ve seen how he turned things around at Gloucester with the structures he created. He’s a great coach and I believe he will get the Bulls back on the winning track, while they’re going to play some great rugby under him,” Lam said.

The Bulls dominated the second half and scored three tries to the visitors’ two, Ravouvou’s second of which was a lucky shot when the ball bounced right for him.

What is really the problem in the team?

The sudden anti-Ackermann sentiments from certain ranks and the opinions that the current situation is in fact retribution after the Jake White saga, are interesting. Many of those same naysayers were looking for White’s blood after last year’s URC final in Dublin, when Leinster gave the Bulls a beating. The biggest complaints back then were the Bulls’ lack of commitment, sloppy play and poor defence. So, what has changed? Is Ackermann really the problem?

The time has perhaps come for a proper audit of the team, their total management and why the players can’t seem to be motivated to run on the field with commitment and focus for two games in a row.

The Bulls household may be facing a problem of players who negotiated with White a year ago and were prepared to play for the Bulls according to his style, while they are now unwilling to accept Ackermann’s style or authority.

Another pressing question is whether there might currently be deep-rooted personality or group-related issues in the team?

A very disturbing fact is that one of the ongoing problems since White’s era is the sloppiness and substandard skills that are sometimes visible in the Bulls’ play. Are the skills coaches up to standard for the higher level of rugby?

The biggest culprits in terms of poor defence on the Bulls side during Saturday’s game were the backline. The communication on defence between the team’s backs was almost non-existent, while there is a big question mark hanging over the commitment of several players after this performance.

The form of the Bulls’ two most experienced Springboks

There has been frequent criticism against the Bulls’ Springbok fullback, Willie le Roux, and his poor form is an active point of discussion since the start of the season. Unfortunately the veteran did little to silence these critics on Saturday. Unless he drastically raises his level of play, Le Roux will not be able to keep his challengers within the Bulls squad out of the starting line-up for much longer on merit.

However, the biggest concern for supporters – and probably also for the team’s management – is the current form of Handré Pollard. He is a veteran of 85 tests, who has already served in three World Cup tournaments for his country, of which he won two. He also has the experience of three U20 world championships, one of which he won while still a schoolboy. Until two seasons ago his name would undoubtedly have been mentioned in most conversations worldwide when the subject of the planet’s best flyhalf was discussed. But currently he is only a shadow of the world star he was.

Pollard is only 31 years old and by all appearances he looks healthy, but he is without a doubt currently struggling with his form. On the field, it appears that he plays without enthusiasm and certainly without any self-confidence. The Bulls’ management team will need to urgently work on this problem. Pollard is simply too valuable to write him off, but on current form his plodding on the field is not only a risk for the team, but also probably a demoralizing factor for the players around him. He should be one of the leaders in the squad and even has enough rugby IQ to lead the team as captain, but then the reason for his lack of form and dedication will need to be urgently investigated and addressed.

Contrary to what has been widely reported, this was not the Bulls’ biggest ever defeat at Loftus Versfeld. The franchise suffered a 24-62 defeat to the Crusaders of New Zealand on their home ground in a Super Rugby match in 2017.

The back door is still open for Bulls in the European Rugby Champions Cup

– Ironically, the Bulls have not yet been eliminated from the European Rugby Champions Cup, despite losing all three of their group matches so far. Although Ackerman’s team currently sit bottom of their group, they can still finish fourth and advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. The Bulls play French club Pau, who are currently fourth in the group, in southwest France this coming Friday (16 January).

If Ruan Nortjé and his teammates can achieve a bonus point victory in the match against Pau and at the same time limit the French team to zero or only one bonus point, the back door will remain ajar for them. If on top of that the Welsh club, Scarlets (currently fifth in the group, but with the same number of league points as the Bulls), lose the next day against Northampton Saints, the Bulls will finish in fourth place.

