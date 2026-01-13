Entries open for the Sappi TuksRace

One of the most popular road races in the first weeks of each year is the famous Sappi TuksRace, which gives both serious and less serious athletes the opportunity to evaluate their fitness levels when their training program is back on track after the break and accompanying celebrations over the Christmas season.

Runners can therefore start training in earnest, because entries are officially open for the Sappi TuksRace, scheduled to take place on 14 February 2026 at the University of Pretoria’s Hillcrest Sports Campus.

Whether you are a seasoned runner, a speedster tackling the shorter distances, joining for the challenge or just to start running, this is your chance to experience one of the most iconic and scenic races held in Pretoria and one of the first races on the 2026 marathon calendar.

With 21.1km, 10km, 5km and 1km fun run options, there’s something for every pace and goal.

The event offers several highlights, such as scenic routes, competitive fields, top-tier support and community impact.

Athletes can take in the breath-taking views, lush greenery and exquisite landscapes of the University of Pretoria’s sports campus.

There is also an opportunity to join elite athletes and community runners in celebration of not only performance but of fitness and community spirit.

In terms of support, the Sappi TuksRace has been dubbed as one of the best-organised races. Enjoy a top-tier course, with expert timing and medical support along the way, to ensure a safe and memorable experience.

The Sappi TuksRace also initiates the drive for a sustainable environment. With one of the core messages being “Run for a Greener Future”, the organisers aim to empower communities through awareness and education.

For more information and online registration, follow Sappi Tuks Road Race on social media or register online at https://www.entryninja.com/events/83143.

