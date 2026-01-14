Gandhi Jafta is a Titan of academic and cricket excellence

The professionalization of women’s cricket in South Africa has produced many stars that continue to shine through the Hollywoodbets Pro Series and other aspects of life; developing holistic, well-rounded individuals.

Gandhi Jafta, captain of the Fidelity Titans embodies this notion, and continues to inspire those around her with her commitment to excellence on and off the field.

At the 2025 University of Pretoria Sports Awards, Jafta was honoured with the prestigious Principal’s Award for Exceptional Performance, recognising her incredible achievements in both academics and cricket.

Jafta’s journey began in the rural Eastern Cape, where she learned the importance of education from an early age. Her parents instilled the belief of all-round development:

“My parents and my school, Lilyfontein, strongly encouraged holistic development. That meant taking part in different sports, in the music department, and making sure I performed well academically. My dad always encouraged me to have a rare combination of skills, and I’ve always taken that to heart. For me, that combination became cricket and academics,” she explained during a recent interview.

For Jafta, studying was always her primary goal.

“Growing up in the rural Eastern Cape, from an early age it was education that showed me life could be bigger than the small Willowvale community. Schooling took me to East London and Lilyfontein in Grade 1, and I knew that if I wanted to go further, education would take me there too. Coming to Pretoria was first and foremost about coming to university,” she said.

Her early achievements, including making the South African Schools team in Grade 10, fuelled her passion for cricket. However, education remained her priority.

Balancing the responsibilities of being a Titans captain while pursuing a PhD and lecturing is no small feat. Jafta emphasised the importance of being present and focused, whilst also acknowledging the sacrifices involved.

“I try to remain fully present and focused on the task at hand. When I’m at cricket, cricket is the priority. When I’m working on my PhD or lecturing, that becomes the main thing. At times the interests conflict, but I stay grounded in what needs to be done at that moment,” she remarked.

There are times when the tank runs close to empty – especially when she is on tour and still have to write articles, study for exams, or even write tests.

“You get through those challenges by simply getting it done. But more recently, when my lecturing load increased and I was working on my PhD while also being on SA Emerging tours and the National Academy, I started working with an occupational therapist to help me plan and execute my days more effectively,” Jafta shared.

For this cricket star a commitment to excellence is not just a goal but a core value. Her competitive nature, combined with her faith, drives her to excel in both arenas.

“God has blessed me with talent both in the classroom and on the field; and to whom much is given, much is expected,” she expressed her view.

Looking ahead, Jafta has ambitious aspirations in both cricket and academia. She wants to finish het PhD and become a great lecturer and researcher, but she also dream of playing for the Proteas women’s team.

