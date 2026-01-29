Von Wielligh’s 32-mile Midmar mission backed by Olympic medallist Parkin

For over two decades, Reino von Wielligh has been a familiar face at the aQuellé Midmar Mile, the world’s largest open-water swimming event.

But this year the Pretoria swimmer will take on his most ambitious challenge yet – swimming 32 miles during the 5-8 February event as part of the Midmar Mile Charity Challenge.

Since 2016, the aQuellé Midmar Mile has raised over R22 million for a variety of charitable causes.

“The year 2026 marks my 21st consecutive year swimming at the Midmar Mile and my ninth year that I will be doing 16 miles for charity. I always come back to the Midmar Mile year after year, not just because of the amazing work that Midmar does to support charities, but because of the camaraderie between swimmers,” he explained.

For Von Wielligh it’s about seeing everyone reach their personal goal and smile once they complete the mile. He believes whether it’s their 100th or first, the feeling of joy and accomplishment is shared among all swimmers.

This year, Von Wielligh is doubling his usual distance.

“The 32 miles has been an idea over the last two years as I want to create even greater awareness for the children’s cancer charity, Happy Bundles. I have decided to take on the 32 miles in 2026 as I am 32 years old,” he said.

Von Wielligh explained that his inspiration for this ambitious challenge is that he know he can use his swimming talents to help kids with cancer and people with disabilities, and hopefully by swimming 32 miles, he will be able to get more people involved in these charities.

He also explained that he is aiming to raise R32,000 – R1000 for each mile – with part of the funds raised also going to one of the new official aQuellé Midmar Mile charities, the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD).

He admitted that his preparation has been gruelling, covering 60-70km a week in training.

“To prepare for the 32 miles, I have trained for the last seven months, doing sessions of up to 20km in a single session in a pool. With Midmar Dam known for its waves and wind, each mile will be a feat on its own getting closer to the 32,” he remarked.

Von Wielligh’s motivation is deeply rooted in the work of Happy Bundles.

“Seeing how happy a kid is when they receive the bundles is something else, as if at that moment they forget about the fight they are fighting and they are just smiling. This is also why I swim for Happy Bundles, as the mileage I am swimming is nothing compared to what some of these kids go through,” he said.

While this is very much Von Wielligh’s personal mission, he is not alone in his epic quest. Sydney Olympic silver medallist Terence Parkin will also attempt the 32-mile feat, adding further inspiration to the challenge.

“At the 2025 Midmar Mile, Terence did mention that he might be joining, but it wasn’t until recently that race director Wayne Riddin told me that Terence is going to attempt the 32 miles effort with me. Myself, Wayne and Terence will also be supporting the NCPD,” Von Wielligh concluded.

Those wishing to support Von Wielligh’s mission, can do so by visiting their Facebook page at “Happy Bundles – Reino Swim 32 Miles for Smiles”.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram