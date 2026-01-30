Nortjé unavailable, Coetzee leads Bulls again against Lions in Johannesburg

The Bulls have rung the changes for the Jukskei derby, with Johan Ackermann clearly pivoting from last week’s Edinburgh combination to a side built for the unique intensity of a Lions showdown in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The most notable shift comes at scrumhalf, where Embrose Papier is promoted to start ahead of Zak Burger, signalling a desire for more tempo against a Lions side that thrives on chaos. In the midfield, Harold Vorster moves from the bench into the No 12 jersey, while Stedman Gans comes in at outside centre, replacing David Kriel and Sebastian de Klerk as the Bulls opt for a more direct, defensive-minded pairing.

There are also changes across the back three. Cheswill Jooste and Willie le Roux make way, with Stravino Jacobs earning a start on the wing and Devon Williams taking over at fullback, adding pace and aerial ability for the expected kicking battle at Ellis Park.

In the loose forwards, Elrich Louw returns at openside flank, replacing Mpilo Gumede, who shifts to the bench. The engine room also sees rotation, with Reinhardt Ludwig in at lock in place of Ruan Nortje, who failed a late fitness test, while Cobus Wiese is added to the match day squad on the bench to bolster physicality late on.

Overall, the Bulls have retained their experienced front row and leadership core around Marcell Coetzee and Handré Pollard, but the selection tweaks point to a side set up for speed, defensive steel and adaptability in what is expected to be a high-tempo derby rather than the structured arm-wrestle of last week’s clash with Edinburgh.

BULLS v LIONS:

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. Reinhardt Ludwig, 6. Marcell Coetzee (Captain), 7. Elrich Louw, 8. Jeandré Rudolph, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Handré Pollard, 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Stedman Gans, 14. Stravino Jacobs and 15. Devon Williams REPLACEMENTS: 16. Marco van Staden, 17. Alu Tshakweni, 18. Mornay Smith, 19. Cobus Wiese, 20. Mpilo Gumede, 21. Nizaam Carr, 22. Keagan Johannes and 23. David Kriel

