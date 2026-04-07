Top-class MMA action expected at PFL Africa event in Pretoria

The table is set for plenty of MMA action and excitement when PFL Africa’s first round tournament of their second season will be held on Friday, April 10 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The complete fight card for the tournament was recently announced and apart from the two local Pretoria fighters who will be involved, the rest of the fights promise fireworks in the league’s famous SmartCage.

This event marks the official launch of PFL Africa Season 2 and continues the league’s mission to spotlight Africa’s top mixed martial arts talent on a global stage.

Headlining the card will be a Bantamweight Showcase Bout between 2025 PFL Africa Bantamweight ChampionNkosi “King” Ndebele (11-3)and Italy’s Michele “The Arrow” Clemente (7-1).

Experienced MMA fighter Asiashu Tshitamba, who represents the A-Team Stars gym in Gezina in the Moot of Pretoria, will be in action this coming Friday during the 2026 PFL Africa 1 tournament at the SunBet Arena in Menlyn in a Bantamweight Showcase against Shannon van Tonder from Boksburg.

Photo: Supplied

Kempton Park-based Ndebele enters the bout competing in front of a home crowd and looking to extend his unbeaten record in PFL competition following his championship-winning performance in the 2025 finals. Clemente arrives on a five-fight winning streak and brings a technical striking and grappling approach into the matchup.

In the Co-Main Event, Pretoria’s own Justin Clarke (4-1) faces Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane (5-1) in a Heavyweight Showcase Bout. Clarke, who is affiliated with the world-renowned Team CIT gym in Hatfield, returns after reaching the 2025 PFL Africa Heavyweight final and will look to re-establish himself in front of the Pretoria crowd. Kane enters the bout on a two-fight knockout streak and has finished all of his professional victories. With neither fighter having gone to a decision, the matchup is expected to produce a decisive outcome.

The other Pretoria fighter who will be in action is the experienced Asiashu Tshitamba from the A-Team Stars gym in Gezina in the Moot. Tshitamba will face Shannon van Tonder from Boksburg in a Bantamweight Showcase.

In a Welterweight Tournament First Round bout, 2025 PFL Africa Welterweight Champion Yabna N’Tchala from Brazil (14-2, 1 NC) takes on South Africa’s Peace Nguphane (8-3). N’Tchala begins his campaign pursuing a second PFL Africa title, while Nguphane enters on a four-fight winning streak and will be competing on home soil.

Angola’s Shido Boris Esperança (11-2) meets Cameroon’s Emilios Dassi (5-2) in another Welterweight Tournament First Round contest. Esperança reached the finals of last season’s tournament and returns seeking to move past that result, while Dassi enters with a reputation for power and finishing ability.

Kicking off the main card, Eliezer Kubanza (8-1) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo goes up against Nigeria’s Kunle Lawal (3-1) in a Welterweight Tournament First Round matchup. Kubanza is known for his knockout power, having finished the majority of his professional victories. Lawal, meanwhile, brings a wrestling-based approach and will look to extend the fight and control the pace.

Also on the card, Juliet Ukah (8-0) puts her unbeaten record on the line against fellow Nigerian Jane Osigwe (5-3) in a Women’s Strawweight showcase bout.

The SunBet Arena’s doors will open at 5:00 PM on Friday evening and the action will kick off with the first fight at 6:00 PM. The SunBet Arena will open its doors at 5:00 PM on Friday evening and the action will kick off with the first fight at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

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