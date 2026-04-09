Ruan Nortjé shocks Bulls supporters, leaving Loftus Versfeld for greener pastures in Japan

His rugby career was widely regarded as a testament to what was possible for a schoolboy from the Moot of Pretoria, who was not in a leading school and never had the opportunity to play Craven Week rugby, but through hard work and belief in himself broke through to not only become a top player and leader in the Bulls team, but also become a Springbok stalwart amidst competition from players with much higher profiles than him.

Now, the workhorse in the Bulls’ engine room, Ruan Nortjé, has grown his own profile as a rugby star to the point that clubs from all over the world were competing for his signature on a contract. The Bulls have just announced that a Japanese club – still unidentified – has finally won the tug-of-war for his services.

This news is bringing to a close an extraordinary chapter in Nortjé’s career at Loftus Versfeld.

A Bulls man through and through, the 27‑year‑old Nortje has only ever worn the blue jersey at senior level. Having grown up playing his school rugby locally, Loftus Versfeld became his professional rugby home when he made his senior debut for the team in 2018. Four years later, his consistent performances were rewarded with the first of his 18 Springbok caps, underlining his rise as one of South Africa’s premier locks.

Over eight seasons of service, Nortje has been a cornerstone of the Bulls pack, combining physical authority with resilience, leadership, and an uncompromising work ethic. His contribution spans 146 matches for the union to date.

Should he feature in all four remaining fixtures, Nortje will reach the significant milestone of 150 Bulls caps against Benetton in mid‑May, an achievement that would place him among the most durable servants of the jersey, currently 24th on the all‑time appearance list.

Speaking from France, where his team is based ahead of next weekend’s URC match, Nortjé said it was difficult to put his feelings into words.

“For me, it was a little boy’s dream come true to represent the Bulls. I’d have been happy with one appearance and never imagined in my wildest dreams I’d get to almost 150 matches. I’ve been grateful and have been blessed not to have many injuries.

“A big thank you to everyone who played a role in my career. I was blessed to work with many amazing people. I’ve built friendships that will last forever. It’s a very emotional decision, but it’s all about my wife and my family – they are my number one priority.”

He doesn’t have a particular match highlight but says any game at a full capacity Loftus Versfeld was special.

Along with Marcell Coetzee (right), Ruan Nortjé was the core of the Bulls’ leadership group on the field over the past five seasons.

Photo: Supplied

“Playing at a packed Loftus, all the people crammed in… there’s no experience like it.”

Beyond his performances on the field, Nortje’s influence has been most evident in his leadership. He has captained the Bulls on 37 occasions, placing him 10th on the all‑time list of team captains, and has played a pivotal role in mentoring the next generation of locks coming through the system.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann paid tribute to Nortje’s impact, both as a player and as a person.

“Since I arrived, I have been in conversation with Ruan and Edgar Rathbone (Bulls CEO) about his decision to leave for an opportunity abroad. I respect that. He has given almost 10 years of his career to the Bulls and been the heart and soul of the team.

“As a player, sometimes change is good. He also has a young family to think about, and this is a new opportunity to explore the world. He’s paid his dues and is established as one of the icons in the Bulls jersey by how he plays and conducts himself.

“It was an easy decision to support him and his wife Linda. I can only thank him for this year I got to work with him, mainly for his leadership and quality as a person. Hopefully we have a strong finish to the season to send him off on a good note. He’ll make a massive difference wherever he goes. We have young locks who have learned so much from him, and hopefully we can build on the legacy he’ll leave behind.”

Rathbone also expressed his appreciation and full support for Nortje’s decision.

“Ruan represents everything the Bulls stand for: commitment, humility, leadership, and pride in the jersey. He has given this union his best years, never once taking for granted what it means to play for the Bulls.

“While we are sad to see him leave, we fully support his decision to take on an international opportunity for both his career and his young family. Ruan leaves with our deepest respect and gratitude, and with a legacy that will endure long after his final appearance at Loftus. He will always be a Vodacom Bulls player, and we wish him and Linda every success in this next chapter.”

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