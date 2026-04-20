Titans legends toppled by Bulls legends, but younger generation wins Metro Cup

Former Bulls and Springbok prop Dean Greyling stands 6ft1 in his socks and he is a little bigger these days than in his playing days, when he weighed around 130kg.

So, one wouldn’t blame anyone who expected sixes by the dozen when Greyling lined up last week to bowl to cricket superstar AB de Villiers in the annual “Legends” cricket match, which is played between former Titans and Bulls players.

Great was the surprise of fellow players, spectators and commentators when De Villiers – who scored a century during last year’s Legends match – was slightly uncomfortable with the bat when Greyling began bowling. The shock was even bigger when this burly front rower uprooted his former Affies schoolmate’s leg stump with a neat delivery, while “Mr. 360” could only score one run.

AB de Villiers bowls a delivery during last week’s annual Titans vs Bulls Legends Game. On the left is former Springbok fullback, Jaco van der Westhuizen and behind De Villiers is former Bulls team manager, Wynie Strydom, who was one of the umpires. Photo: Supplied

This was only one of the highlights of the popular duel, which is played annually in aid of the Sky Blue Trust, Loftus 200, the Gerald Dross Foundation, and other charities supported by AB de Villiers.

There was also the neat innings of former Bulls and Springbok fullback, Jaco van der Westhuizen, who smashed 85 runs off 38 balls against bowlers such as Gerald Dross, Friedel de Wet, Paul Harris and CJ de Villiers.

Dean Greyling is congratulated by his teammates, Jaco Pretorius (right), and Dewald Potgieter (back), after bowling AB de Villiers in last weekend’s Titans vs Bulls Legends Game.

Photo: Supplied

Former Bulls and Springbok centre, Jaco Pretorius, smashed a blistering innings of 45 runs off just 16 balls. Photo: Supplied Former Titans and Proteas player, Farhaan Behardien, in action for the Titans Legends.

Photo: Supplied

Albie Morkel has shown that he is still a very useful batsman.

Photo: Supplied

Pierre de Bruyn

Photo: Supplied

Bulls and Springbok flyhalf, Morné Steyn, in action as a bowler.

Photo: Supplied



Former Springbok and Bulls centre, Jaco Pretorius, got a little less runs, but his 45 came from just 16 balls and he dominated the bowlers, who dealt with superstar batsmen on their day.

Other impressive batting performances came from former Bulls fullback, Johan Roets, who hit 29 runs off 22 balls and former Bulls and Springbok loose forward, Dewald Potgieter, who contributed 26 runs from 10 balls.

The Bulls legends eventually scored 230/9, but as previously agreed, they were given an extra 50 runs as a “handicap”, which meant that the Titans legends had to score 281 to win.

The Titans Legends Photo: Supplied

The Bulls Legends Photo: Supplied

After De Villiers was bowled in such a surprising manner, the Titans legends relied heavily on former Proteas stars such as Albie Morkel (86* off 38 balls), Farhaan Behardien (58 off 22) and former Titans player and current head coach of the Titans Women’s team, Pierre de Bruyn (39* off 15).

Unfortunately for the cricket stars, the bowling of the rugby ​​players ultimately prevented them from reaching the winning target. They scored only 268/6 in 20 overs, giving the rugby men a 12-run victory.

– Meanwhile, the second edition of the exciting Metro Cup T10 Competition took place at SuperSport Park this past weekend.

This innovative tournament is played between teams from the country’s four major Metropolitan Cities, the Titans (Tshwane), the Lions (Johannesburg), WP (Cape Town) and the Dolphins (Durban).

The Titans’ captain in the Metro Cup T10 Competition, Dayyaan Galiem (with trophy), and his teammates celebrate their victory over WP in the final of the tournament at SuperSport Park. Photo: Supplied

Unfortunately, rainy weather affected some matches in the round-robin phase and bowl-out competitions in SuperSport Park’s indoor nets had to determine the outcome.

Ultimately, the Titans and the WP team qualified for the final. The Titans beat the men from Cape Town by six wickets to be crowned champions of the Metro Cup T10 Competition for the second year in a row.

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