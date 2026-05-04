International athletes set several firsts at the Simbine Classic at Pilditch

Akani Simbine, the South African sprint legend, set himself the goal to get young athletes to dream big.

That is the Tuks Alumni’s motivation for last week’s Simbine Classic at Pilditch. The meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, is a first in the history of South African athletics. It has been years since local fans have had the chance to see Olympic medallists and finalists competing locally.

The athletes did not disappoint. The event produced several firsts. For the first time ever, a female athlete ran the 100m in South Africa in under 11 seconds. In the women’s 100m hurdles, it was the first time three athletes had run under 13 seconds in the same race. This should inspire young athletes.

The women’s 100 metres was won by the USA’s Cambrea Sturgis in 10.92s. Her winning time is one of the three fastest in the world this year. She won her heat in 10.94s.

𝗦𝗜𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗖 𝗜𝗡 𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗢𝗦 📸



We were proud to be part of the inaugural Simbine Classic as an activation partner—a historic moment as South Africa hosted its first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting.#SimbineClassicContinental | #TuksSport pic.twitter.com/YQH6G7k2Eq — #TuksSport (@TuksSport) May 3, 2026

The USA’s Rayniah Jones won the 100 m hurdles in 12.72s, one of the five fastest times this season in world athletics. Luca Kozak (Hungary) was second in 12.88s, and the 18-year old Tuks athlete, Tumi Ramokgopa, finished third in 12.96s.

It is the second time this season that Ramokgopa has dipped under 13 seconds. In March, she set a South African junior record running 12.93s. It means she is one of the 21 fastest female athletes in the world in the 100m hurdles right now. It is noteworthy that at 18 years of age, she is the youngest to have dipped under 13 seconds.

While on the topic of records. Tuks’ Marlie Viljoen set a South African record of 36.30s in the 300 metres. She won the bronze medal.

The 18-year-old Tuks athlete, Tumi Ramokgopa, finished third in 12.96s in the 100m hurdles at last week’s Simbine Classic athletics meeting in Pretoria. She competed against experienced international stars and is currently the youngest South African ever to have dipped under 13 seconds in this event.

Photo: Supplied

Viljoen has been in awesome form this season. A week earlier in Gaborone she set a personal best in the 400 metres, running 50.82s. In the history of South African women’s athletics, only seven athletes have run under 51 seconds over 400 metres. Three of them were affiliated with TuksAthletics.

In an interview before the event at Pilditch, a delighted Viljoen said that it was incredible to run the 400m in under 51 seconds.

“It’s a long time coming. My coach, (Ilze (Wicksell) and I have been working for years for this. What has changed is that I am no longer putting so much pressure on myself. I run to enjoy it. With every race, it is a case of seeing what I am capable of,” she remarked.

The man of the moment 🤩🇿🇦



Pildtch Stadium 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐑𝐒 for Akani Simbine 🇿🇦🗣️



📺 Stream #SuperSportSimbineClassic on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/DSHO8zKyqB — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 28, 2026

The former TuksSport High School learner, Prudence Sekgodiso, won the 1500 metres in a personal best time of 4:08.03 at the Simbine Classic event.

Simbine had mixed success as an athlete at his own event. In the heats, he reached a new milestone by winning in 9.98s. It was his first 100m race of the season. The time means he has now run the 100m in under 10 seconds for 12 consecutive years. No other athlete has yet achieved this. The Tuks Alumni also ran his 51st sub-10s race last week. During the final, he was unfortunately hampered by a cramp, which resulted in him finishing last.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme won the 100m race in 10.03s. Pjai Austin (USA) was second in 10.06s and Canada’s seven-time Olympic medallist, Andre De Grasse, third in 10.08s.

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