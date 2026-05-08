Ackerman selects Willie le Roux at flyhalf, Kurt-Lee Arendse at fullback and Marco van Staden at hooker for the Bulls against Zebre

The Bulls’ coach, Johan Ackermann, has significantly reshaped his matchday 23 for Saturday’s important United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture against Zebre, introducing a mix of strategic rotations and high-impact positional shifts.

The most notable change occurs in the backline, where Willie le Roux moves from the bench to start at flyhalf, replacing Handré Pollard, who shifts to the replacements. In the back three, the Bulls introduce fresh firepower with Kurt-Lee Arendse returning at fullback and Cheswill Jooste earning a start on the wing, while Canan Moodie shifts from the wing to outside centre.

In the pack, the front row sees a complete overhaul from the Dragons fixture. Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marco van Staden move from the bench into the starting XV at loose head and hooker respectively, joined by the powerful Wilco Louw at tighthead.

Beyond the front-row changes, JF van Heerden earns a start in the second row, replacing Ruan Nortje, while Ruan Vermaak moves into the starting lock position.

Captain Marcell Coetzee remains a fixture, while Jeandré Rudolph comes in at blindside flanker. Cameron Hanekom retains his spot at No 8.

A fresh pairing of Paul de Wet and Willie le Roux will direct play, with the previous starting duo of Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard providing experience from the bench.

Papier is thus poised to play his 170th match, surpassing Joost van der Westhuizen as the most capped scrumhalf of all time for the Bulls.

In the midfield, Harold Vorster maintains his continuity at inside centre, now partnered by Canan Moodie in a dynamic new-look midfield combination.

The bench for this weekend features five Springboks and a Blitzbok, which include several players who started against the Dragons. The Bulls will therefore late in the game be able to rely on a formidable front-row trio of Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Francois Klopper. They are joined by Cobus Wiese, who moves to the bench to provide second-row cover, ensuring the Bulls maintain significant physical presence in the latter stages of the match.

BULLS vs ZEBRE

1. Jan Hendrik Wessels, 2. Marco van Staden, 3.Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Vermaak. 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee, 7. Jeandré Rudolph, 8. Cameron Hanekom, 9. Paul de Wet, 10. Willie le Roux, 11. Sergeal Petersen, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Canon Moodie, 14. Cheswill Jooste and 15. Kurt-Lee Arendse. REPLACEMENTS. 16. Johan Grobbelaar, 17. Gerhard Steenekamp, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Cobus Wiese. 20. Mpilo Gumede, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. Handré Pollard and 23. Stedman Gans.

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