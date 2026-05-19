Great excitement in tennis ranks about upcoming ATP Challenger Tour events on local soil

Starting on Monday 25 May, tennis fans from Pretoria can look forward to supporting a mouth-watering series of four tournaments at ATP Challenger Tour level, featuring the best professional tennis action on South African soil in a long time.

According to the organizers, the series of tournaments known as the Rise Open series, which will take place between 25 May and 8 August 2026 in Irene, Centurion, will put South Africa back on the global tennis map.

This development is considered the biggest moment for South African tennis since the ‘Match in Africa’ in which two of the best players of all time, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, participated in Cape Town in 2022.

Local professional and aspiring professional tennis players have lately become accustomed to only having the opportunity to participate in tournaments sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on local soil. However, this series of tournaments will now provide local men’s players with the opportunity to participate in tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour in South Africa.

This Rise Open series is led by the same team behind the famous ‘Match in Africa’, which made history in Cape Town in 2022 for the highest attendance at a tennis match in history with 51,954 spectators. This team consists of former South African ATP player John-Laffnie de Jager (left) and former SA player, Holger Losch (right).

Photo: Supplied

The ATP Challenger Tour is the second-highest tier of professional men’s tennis, serving as a critical pathway to the ATP Tour. It provides players with opportunities to earn ranking points and compete at a high level across the globe.

The action kicks off with the Irene Open (25-31 May), followed immediately by the Centurion Open (1-7 June). The tour then resumes with the Tshwane Open (27 July-2 August) and concludes with the Gauteng Open (3-8 August). All four tournaments will be hosted at the Irene Country Club in Centurion.

According to the organizers, the series of tournaments will, among other thing, have the following benefits for tennis in South Africa:

● Local players can earn ATP ranking points at home while reducing costly overseas travel.

● Young players can witness the level required to compete internationally.

● Fans get rare access to world-class live tennis and future stars.

● The events can boost tourism, business activity and destination exposure.

● The events will create momentum for the future of South African tennis.

South Africa’s second-best men’s tennis player after Lloyd Harris and the country’s current number one Davis Cup player, Phillip Henning, will also be in action during the Rise Open tennis series.

Photo: Supplied

This Rise Open series is led by the same team behind the famous ‘Match in Africa’, which made history in Cape Town in 2022 for the highest attendance at a tennis match in history with 51,954 spectators. This team consists of former South African ATP player John-Laffnie de Jager and former SA player, Holger Losch, both partners at the sports organization No Boundaries.

“By hosting these ATP Challenger events, it repositions South Africa as a relevant and competitive destination on the global tennis calendar and it becomes part of a critical international pathway where the next generation of African tennis champions compete, earn ranking points, and build their careers,” said De Jager, Rise Open Tournament Director.

South African players who will be in action are Davis Cup players, Alec Beckley, Devin Badenhorst, Phillip Henning, Kholo Montsi, Kris van Wyk, Marc van der Merwe and Thando Longwe-Smit, as well as top college players, Luc Koenig and Connor van Schalkwyk.

Kholo Montsi, who is well known in tennis circles in Pretoria and was part of the Gauteng North tennis league structures during his formative years, will also be in action in the Rise Open tennis series. Montsi is currently studying in America, where he plays college tennis.

Photo: Supplied

According to De Jager, the event aligns with a broader ambition to rebuild South Africa’s tennis legacy, positioning the country as a host for future international tournaments.

With anticipation building, these tournaments are set to capture the imagination of fans, players, sponsors, and stakeholders alike.

The opening day of the Rise Irene Open on Sunday 24 May has been curated as a vibrant festival experiencefor the whole family, including opportunities such as meeting South Africa’s most loved former and current tennis players; the qualifying round kick off; live music and entertainment; a variety of food and beverage experiences; interactive activities for all ages and a dynamic, community-driven atmosphere.

For more details, and to stay up to date with the latest developments regarding player involvement etc. visit the series’ website at: www.riseopen.co.za . Tickets for the first two events in the series are available at https://www.quicket.co.za . Look out for Rise Irene Open or Rise Centurion Open.

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