Pretoria fighters clash in title battle at EFL’s Gladiators Cup tournament

Mixed Martial Arts enthusiasts can once again look forward to a night of action when the Eclipse Fight League (EFL) Gladiators Cup tournament will be held on Saturday, June 6 at the Silverlakes Farm Hotel in the East of Pretoria.

The tournament, with nine action-packed fights on the fight card, will feature two major highlights.

Firstly, there is the co-main event, a World Muaythai Council title fight between Lucky Magekha and Thabang Raphahlelo.

Then in the main event of the evening, two well-known and experienced Pretoria warriors, Cole Henning and Damian Collins, will battle it out to be crowned champion of the Gladiators Cup. Henning and Collins are considered in MMA ranks as two of the best strikers in South Africa.

The 32-year-old Cole Henning, also known as ‘The Hitman’ will be in action on June 6 in the Eclipse Fight League’s (EFL) Gladiators Cup tournament, where he will face Damian Collins in the main event.

Photo: Supplied

The 32-year-old Henning, also known as ‘The Hitman’, became famous earlier in his career when he achieved one of the fastest knockouts in local MMA history. He sent his opponent to dreamland within five seconds in a professional fight.

Henning is a member of the Brothers In Arms MMA Club in the east of Pretoria and has achieved great success as a kickboxer since his amateur days.

Damian Collins (37) from Centurion is a two-time national champion of the South African Muaythai Federation (SAMF). He was also a Silver Medallist at the IFMA World Muaythai Championships 2023 in Thailand.

Collins is the son of the famous entertainer, Garth Collins, one of the participants in the TV show called “Gladiators” which was very popular in South Africa about 25 years ago.

Several international fighters will also be in action at the tournament, which is known as South Africa’s biggest Muaythai event. It is sponsored annually in part by the Royal Thai Embassy, ​​which represents the country where Muaythai originated.

Doors at the Silverlakes Farm Hotel, where the tournament is being held on June 6, will open at 17:00, after which spectators will be entertained with a musical performance by Liam Black. The action in the ring will kick off at 19:00.

For more information and details about tickets for the event, visit Eclipse Fight League’s Facebook page (Eclipse Fight League) or their website at https://eflsa.com/

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