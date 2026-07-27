Three medals for Pieter Coetzé at Commonwealth Games with more possibly to come

Pretoria’s swimming superstar, Pieter Coetzé, won his second gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Sunday, setting a new record in the 200m backstroke.

It was clear from the start that Coetzé was not going to be beaten. He was ahead from the first stroke and never relented. After 100m, it looked as if the Tuks swimmer was going to come very close to the world record. His time was 54.47s, but it was not meant to be. Coetzé won in 1:24.22. His time is a Commonwealth Games record. England’s Oliver Morgan was second in 1:56.44 and Luke Greenbank (England) third in 1:56.58.

“It was good. I definitely felt the pain over the second 100 after I started very fast, but that was part of the plan. We are thinking long-term with that part of the strategy. I wish I could have held on a bit better. Aaron Peirsol, who holds the world record, swam a very good second 100. I hope to get there someday. But I am happy to get the win,” said the Tuks swimmer after the race.

Coetzé has now swam seven races at the Games with two more to come. How are he holding up?

"Pieter Coetze, goodness me!" 🤯🤯



The South African blows his opponents away in the Men's 200m Backstroke final 🥇🔥#SSCommonwealthGames | #CommonwealthGames | #Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/Ctu0LxN17C — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 27, 2026

“I become better the more I race. Usually, it takes me a few races to get back into the swing of things. I will also become rested. Training is actually harder than what we’re doing here,” he remarked.

Coetzé has now won three medals (two gold and one bronze), after previously winning gold in the 50m backstroke and bronze as part of the South African team in the 4×100 metre freestyle relay.

The heats for the 100m backstroke will take place on Tuesday, with the final following on Wednesday.

The young star also won three medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

By Sunday, South Africa had already won three gold medals and a total of nine medals in the swimming pool at this year’s Commonwealth Games. The team also won two silver and four bronze medals.

The other gold medal was won by another Tuks swimmer, Nathan Hendricks. He competes as a parasport swimmer in the S13 category (visually impaired). Hendricks won gold in the 100m freestyle.

Nathan Hendricks from Pretoria, who is also part of the formidable Tuks swimming club, won a gold medal for South Africa in the 100m freestyle as a parasport swimmer in the S13 category.

Photo: Supplied

Sunday was another good day for the South African swimmers. Aimee Canny won silver in the 100m breaststroke and Olivia Nel took the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke.

Canny missed out by a mere 0.12s on winning gold. She was fastest over the first 50m, swimming 30.67s. However, Scotland’s Angharad Evans was stronger over the second 50m and won in 1:06.07. Canny swam 1:06.19. Australia’s Sienna Toohey was third in 1:06.42. Tuks-based swimmer Kaylene Corbett was sixth (1:07.61) and Rebecca Meder seventh (1:07.68).

Iona Anderson (Australia) won the 100m backstroke in 58.71s. Kylie Masse (Canada) was second in 58.77s and Olivia Nel won bronze in 1:00.09. Nel is the twin sister of Tuks swimmer Georgia Nel. The Nel twins are the daughters of South African swimming legend, Annette Cowley-Nel.

Another Tuks swimmer, Caitlin de Lange qualified for the 100m freestyle final, swimming 55.03s. Australia’s Molly O’ Callaghan was the fastest (53.29s).

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