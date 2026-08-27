Papier the big winner at Bulls’ annual awards ceremony

Although Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is still ignoring Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier for the Boks’ onslaught against the current All Black touring team, his success during the recent URC tournament did not go unnoticed by his own union and he was the big winner at the Bulls’ annual awards ceremony, which took place last week.

The annual awards ceremony, during which players at all levels – from the u.19s and u.21s through to the senior Bulls, the Carling Currie Cup side, the Bulls Daisies, and the Bulls’ campaigns in the United Rugby Championship and European Champions Cup – are recognized by the Blue Bulls Company for their achievements during the past season, was held at the Silverlakes Farm Hotel in the east of Pretoria.

The awards cap off another outstanding year for the organisation, with standout performances and silverware chased across multiple competitions and age-group structures throughout the 2025 and 2025/26 seasons.

A handful of players enjoyed a truly exceptional year, picking up honours in more than one category.

Embrose Papier, scrumhalf of the Bulls, received three top awards at last week’s annual awards ceremony of the Blue Bulls Company. Here he boasts the Players’ Player of the Year and the Senior Most Valuable Player of the Year awards.

Photo: Johan Rynners

Embrose Papier was a standout for the senior Bulls, claiming both the Players’ Player of the Year and the Senior Most Valuable Player of the Year awards.

Papier was also honoured by Vodacom with a special award for the extraordinary number of man-of-the-match awards he received in the URC and European Champions Cup tournaments during the past season.

JJ Theron underlined his rise through the ranks by being named Forward of the Year at both u.21 and U23 level, while Jeandré Rudolph capped a superb season with the Player of the Year title in the Currie Cup and the Forward of the Year award in the European Champions Cup.

On the women’s side, the Bulls Daisies also produced multiple double award-winners.

Vainah Ubisi was recognised with both the Try of the Year and Forward of the Year awards, while Camelitha Malone claimed the Pulse of the Team and the Players’ Player of the Year honours, fitting recognition for the team’s continued growth as one of the union’s most exciting sides.

Bulls Awards 2026 full list of winners:

VODACOM BULLS U19s 2025

• Forward of the Year: Heinrich Theron

• Back of the Year: Pieter van der Merwe

• Player of the Year: Kebotile Maake

VODACOM BULLS U21s 2025

• Forward of the Year: JJ Theron

• Back of the Year: Demitre Erasmus

• Player of the Year: Cephas van Biljon

VODACOM BULLS U23 2026

• Forward of the Year: JJ Theron

• Back of the Year: Neil Le Roux

CARLING CURRIE CUP 2025

• Forward of the Year: Junior Pokomela

• Back of the Year: Zak Burger

• Player of the Year: Jeandré Rudolph

ISUZU BULLS DAISIES 2026

• Try of the Year (SSG): Vainah Ubisi

• Pulse of the Team (JacarandaFM Feel Good): Camelitha Malone

• Back of the Year (Puma): Thobile Msizazwe

• Forward of the Year (Isuzu): Vainah Ubisi

• Player of the Year (Isuzu): Chuma Qawe

• Players’ Player of the Year (GP Consult): Camelitha Malone

• Isuzu Bulls Daisies MVP (Isuzu): Yonela Ngxingolo

INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP 2025/26

• Back of the Year (Puma): Sebastian de Klerk

• Forward of the Year (Isuzu): Jeandré Rudolph

VODACOM UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2025/26

• Back of the Year (Vodacom): Harold Vorster

• Forward of the Year (Vodacom): Johan Grobbelaar

VODACOM BULLS

• Newcomer of the Year (RAM): Cheswill Jooste

• Team Man of the Year (Richelieu): Marco van Staden

• Players’ Player of the Year (Luno): Embrose Papier

• Senior MVP/Player of the Year (Vodacom): Embrose Papier

BLUE BULLS COMPANY

• Employee of the Year (BrightRock): Chantell Prinsloo

• Feel Good Award (JacarandaFM): Marcell Coetzee

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