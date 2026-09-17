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Eight-year-old Moot girl found safe after frantic search

An eight-year-old girl from the Moot was found unharmed at a filling station after she became lost while riding her bicycle.

24 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
Eight-year-old Moot girl found safe after frantic search
Eight-year-old Mignon Grobler was found unharmed in Eersterust after an extensive search involving police, emergency services, security groups and community members. Photo: Supplied.

Eight-year-old Mignon Grobler, who went missing from Villieria in the Moot while riding her bicycle, was found unharmed at a filling station in Eersterust.

Mignon, who has epilepsy and relies on medication, was last seen shortly before 16:00 after leaving the family’s property on her black-and-red bicycle.

It was later established that she had become lost and was unable to find her way home.

According to  Pretoria ICE Community Network, the group received a call from private ambulance service Promed at approximately 18:25, requesting assistance.

Mignon’s parents were extremely concerned and immediately notified the relevant emergency services.

After receiving an official police case number and permission from her parents, Ice Ambulance Dispatch Group distributed information about her disappearance to its operational members and relevant emergency WhatsApp groups.

Members also travelled to the area to participate in the search and support Mignon’s family and the other services involved.

Information shared by community members generated leads that were followed up by the search teams.

A SAPS detective located Mignon unharmed at a filling station in Eersterust at approximately 19:10.

Emergency responders met Mignon and her parents at the Villieria police station at about 19:30, where it was confirmed that she was safe before she was reunited with her family.

Once it had been established that she was unharmed and safely back with her parents, all remaining searches and emergency services were called off.

“A missing child is a situation in which every minute counts,” the group said.

“The rapid distribution of accurate information, co-operation between the various role players and the vigilance of the community played an important role in ensuring that this incident had a safe outcome.

“To everyone who helped, thank you. Your willingness to act and stand together when it matters is sincerely appreciated.”

What should you do when a loved one goes missing?

According to SAPS, a missing person should be reported immediately so that an investigation can begin without delay.

The public can assist police by following these steps:

  • Report the person missing at your nearest police station immediately.
  • Provide a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.
  • Give a complete description of the person, their last known whereabouts, the clothes they were wearing and any other information that could assist the investigating officer.
  • Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This protects SAPS against hoax reports and authorises the police to distribute the missing person’s photograph and information.
  • Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details and provide any additional information that becomes available.
  • If the person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must then be completed so the Bureau for Missing Persons can remove the person’s details from its circulation system.

More information is available on the SAPS missing persons webpage.

Also read: Ninth woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
25 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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