All Blacks’ gamble with hogwash about Springboks’ scrum boomerang in third test

The result of Saturday’s third test in the current ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour’ of the All Blacks in South Africa, which was won 29-24 by the Springboks, is laced with a good dose of irony.

After a week of verbal battles during which the All Black camp tried to create misconceptions about the Springboks’ power play – and especially their scrumming – Saturday’s result was decided beyond all doubt by two of South Africa’s tries that followed phases of their powerful forward play.

First there was a penalty try shortly before half-time, after the Springbok scrum had destroyed the All Blacks and pushed them back for metres. And in the second half, the Springbok hooker, Malcolm Marx, scored after he and his fellow forwards ploughed through the New Zealanders for about 20 metres during a powerful driving maul.

Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix

All Black coach Dave Rennie, who threw the baton into the henhouse last week when he accused the Springboks of cheating in the scrums, was a little uncomfortable when asked about South Africa’s scrum performance after the match.

“Uhmm… yes, they got awarded for dominance at times. So… no issues with that,” was all he was prepared to say.

However, it is a fact that the Springbok scrum really blew their All Black opponents away and, unlike in the first two tests, there was a referee in charge on Saturday who did not hesitate to reward the dominant scrum. In addition to the penalty try, Nika Amashukeli from Georgia penalised the New Zealanders several times for offences during scrums.

The Springboks trailed in the match until the 58th minute, but established a two-score lead with ten minutes remaining in a match of high action and drama.

A delighted Rassie Erasmus shrugged off suggestions that his team had clinched a series victory over New Zealand following Saturday’s win.

The victory gave the Springboks a 2-1 lead in the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ tour, with one test remaining in Baltimore, USA, next weekend.

“I know a lot of people said that this is the series here in South Africa, but it is not – we’ve played three games here and we’re one up, but the final game is still to come. I know we can’t lose it anymore because there’s not points difference or tries scored. But the trophy was actually designed in two halves to be shared if it’s a draw. So, it’s game on,” said Erasmus.

Erasmus also revealed that Cheslin Kolbe, who left the field with an injury in the first half, had fractured his jaw and will not make the trip to the USA.

Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix Photo: Monya Lombard/Actionpix

Also staying behind are props Carlu Sadie, Boan Venter, and Ntuthuko Mchunu, as well as utility forwards Cobus Wiese and Ben-Jason Dixon.

Damian Willemse, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie, all of whom had struggled with injuries in recent weeks, are fit and will travel to the USA.

The fourth Test takes place at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, USA, on Saturday. Kick-off is at 23:00 SA time.

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