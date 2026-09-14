Titans set ambitious goals for the new season and immediately back their words with action

Titans Cricket officially launched their 2026/2027 season last week at SuperSport Park in Centurion, bringing together players, coaching and support staff, franchise personnel and sponsors from both the Fidelity Titans and Momentum Multiply Titans teams to look ahead to their upcoming campaigns across all three domestic formats.

Titans Cricket CEO Dr Jacques Faul opened the launch by setting the tone for the season and thanking players, staff and sponsors for their continued commitment to the franchise.

“Today’s launch is about bringing everyone who makes this union what it is – our players and staff across both the men’s and women’s teams, and the sponsors who back us – under one roof to look ahead to the season together,” Faul remarked.

According to Faul the franchise features talented and committed squads heading into 2026/2027.

“I have every confidence that the planning and hard work we have seen over the off-season will translate into strong performances across all three formats. On behalf of Titans Cricket, I want to thank our players, staff and partners for their continued dedication to this union,” he said.

The centrepiece of the launch was a panel discussion exploring the team’s plans for the season ahead. The discussion featured Donovan Ferreira, Katie Prior, Fidelity Titans head coach Geoffrey Toyana, and Momentum Multiply Titans head coach, Rivash Gobind and team manager Karen Smithies. They touched on preparations, expectations and the mind-set within the camp as the union targets a strong showing in the new season.

Titans Cricket CEO Dr Jacques Faul speaking at the team’s season launch on 8 September 2026.

Photo: Supplied

“We have put in the work over the off-season and the belief within the squad is high. Our focus now is on translating that preparation into consistent performances from the very first game,” Gobind emphasized.

Toyana pointed out that exceptionally thorough planning and preparation went into the pre-season regarding aspects such as player development and the standards the squad aims to set.

The players from both squads were entertainingly introduced to the guests and had to showcase their modelling skills by entering the room along a catwalk. Only players currently involved with national teams were unable to attend the launch. Particular attention was also paid to introducing the franchise’s new signings to the sponsors and other guests.

– Meanwhile, the Titans kicked off their campaign for the new season in Cricket SA’s 4-Day Series (Division 1) last week at their home ground in Centurion with a superb victory by an innings and 60 runs over the Dolphins from Durban.

The Dolphins won the toss and elected to bat first, after which the home team’s bowlers – led by Beyers Swanepoel (3/31), Dayyaan Galiem (3/29), and Marco Jansen (3/39) – bowled them all out for just 157 runs.

Thanks to excellent contributions from Donovan Ferreira (163), the captain Simon Harmer (56), and opening batsman Tshepang Dithole (43), the Titans scored 421 runs in their first innings.

Bowling performances by Jansen (4/61) and Swanepoel (3/47) contributed to the Dolphins managing only 204 runs in their second innings, securing a massive victory for the home team after just two days of play.

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