Birthday boy Liebenberg to lead the Bulls in trans-Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld

While Marcel Coetzee is struggling with a troublesome knee injury and needs to rest, Johan Ackermann has decided to appoint the experienced former Junior Springbok captain, Hanro Liebenberg, as his new captain for Saturday’s trans-Jukskei derby between the Bulls and the Lions.

Ackermann has made sweeping changes to his side for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld. Liebenberg will lead the team on his 31st birthday for the first time since his return after seven years in France and England.

Liebenberg is part of an excellent loose trio that should perform well at the breakdown, with partners like Jeandré Rudolph and Cameron Hanekom supporting him.

Springboks Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Gerhard Steenekamp (loose head prop) are also back in the Bulls’ starting line-up to help keep the Lions’ impressive pack of forwards in check.

Four more returning Springboks – Marco van Staden (reserve hooker/loose forward), Cobus Wiese (lock), Elrich Louw (flank), and Handré Pollard (fly half) – have been named on the bench for the Bulls. Wiese is in line for his 50th Bulls cap.

The Bulls are looking to bounce back after being edged 26-22 by Munster at Thomond Park last week, and the new-look side has plenty of experience and firepower to do it. The Lions arrive in Pretoria in good form. They had two successive bonus-point victories in their first two URC games, which were both played at home at Ellis Park.

Meanwhile the Bulls will want to rediscover their winning habit after their narrow defeat against Munster in Ireland last week. Loftus Versfeld has been a fortress, however. Ackermann’s team have won their last five URC matches at home.

History is also on their side. The Lions have won only one of their last six URC clashes with the Bulls, a 43-33 victory at Loftus Versfeld last season.

The game will kick off at 13:30.

Bulls starting XV: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Canan Moodie, 13. Stedman Gans, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Sebastian de Klerk, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Paul de Wet, 8. Cameron Hanekom, 7. Hanro Liebenberg (captain), 6. Jeandre Rudolph, 5. JF van Heerden, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 3. Francois Klopper, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 1. Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: 16. Marco van Staden, 17. Alu Tshakweni, 18. Khutha Mchunu, 19. Cobus Wiese, 20. Elrigh Louw, 21. Keagan Johannes, 22. Handré Pollard, 23. Cheswill Jooste.

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