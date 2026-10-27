Rassie Erasmus recounts the day the Bulls extinguished his “disco-light” system

Wherever Rassie Erasmus goes, he breaks records and does pioneering work.

This was proven once again at the Blue Bulls Rugby Trust (BBRT) exclusive gala dinner and fundraising event, held last week at SuperSport Park in Centurion. A record amount was raised for the trust at the dinner, where Erasmus served as the guest of honour and speaker.

The BBRT, which is independently managed and operated by a number of trustees, looks after former Blue Bulls rugby players in need and provides assistance with matters such as medical expenses, while families have also been assisted with funeral costs.

Although guests at this type of event are accustomed to auctions held for the benefit of the organization, the names of former players who have benefited from the Trust’s funds in the past have not previously been disclosed. However, the testimonies of three courageous former Bulls and Springbok players last week revealed a different side of the reality of this charitable organization to the guests – a revelation which, together with the presence of Erasmus, had a massive impact on the fundraising efforts.

Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser

The testimonies of legends such as Mouner van Heerden (heart surgery), Adriaan Richter (knee replacement), and Piet Pretorius (back surgery) offered guests a personal, first-hand insight into the fact that sports stars are only human and that, like everyone else, they also occasionally struggle through difficult times in their lives.

Both Richter and Pretorius ran successful businesses, but they testified to how one or two major crises can arise that might drastically alter a person’s situation. And all three of these legends attested to the wonderful work that the BBRT, which is unique to the Blue Bulls, can perform in such instances.

These testimonies, together with the presence and support of Erasmus, inspired the guests, and a record amount of R650 000 was ultimately raised at the event through an auction and other donations.

The chairman of the Blue Bulls Rugby Trust, Hein Raath, speaking at the dinner.

Photo: Charmaine Visser The professional auctioneer, Thys Neethling, conducted the highly successful auction during the dinner.

Photo: Charmaine Visser The former CEO of the Blue Bulls Company and trustee of the Blue Bulls Rugby Trust, Barend van Graan, posed questions to Rassie Erasmus during a Q&A session.

Photo: Charmaine Visser TV personality Dr. Fezile Mkhize was the master of ceremonies at the Blue Bulls Rugby Trust’s dinner.

Photo: Charmaine Visser Springbok and Blue Bulls legend, Mouner van Heerden, spoke at the Blue Bulls Rugby Trust’s (BBRT) annual gala dinner and fundraising event last week, where he shared his experience regarding the assistance he received from the Trust for a heart operation.

Photo: Charmaine Visser Former Blue Bull Piet Pretorius, who toured Europe with the Springbok team in 1992, speaking during his testimony.

Photo: Charmaine Visser Rassie Erasmus (right) with former Springbok and world-record-holding athlete Gert Potgieter and his wife, Renate. Erasmus told the audience what an honour it was for him to meet Potgieter, noting that this athletics legend was one of his mother’s great sporting heroes. As a young policeman, Potgieter also played as a centre for the then-Northern Transvaal in his day.

Photo: Charmaine Visser The president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, Willem Strauss, and his girlfriend, Jenny van Dyk, who is also the head coach of the Proteas netball team.

Photo: Charmaine Visser

Erasmus participated in a question-and-answer session led by the former CEO of the Blue Bulls Company, Barend van Graan.

In a lighter vein, Erasmus recounted an anecdote about how, during his early years as coach of the Cheetahs, he once pulled a fast one on the Bulls. The former High Performance manager of the Bulls, Ian Schwartz, who later became Heyneke Meyer’s Springbok team manager, was involved.

“Ian was originally from Bloemfontein, and we knew his tricks. He contacted a technology company in Bloem to hire their services to spy on us before an important match. What he didn’t know was that I was a shareholder in that company, so I found out about the scheme. I arranged for them to feed him incorrect information, and it backfired badly on the Bulls,” Erasmus recounted, to the loud laughter of the guests.

Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser Photo: Charmaine Visser

However, he also shared another anecdote about how Schwartz had his day of revenge. This was back in the days when Erasmus still communicated with his players by using coloured lights, a practice dubbed ‘Rassie’s disco lights’ by the media.

“Schwartz arranged with the stadium management to have the power to all the wall sockets in our coaches’ box cut off. Consequently, I couldn’t get my coloured-light system working, and that had a massive impact on our match plan,” Erasmus remarked.

Prompted by Van Graan’s questions, Erasmus also shared more about how each phase of his career helped shape him into the coach and people manager he is today. He elaborated on learning to work with limited resources in Bloemfontein, and the immense influence that Col. Peet Kleynhans, a former Pretoria Police coach who later coached the Cheetahs, had on him and his development as both a rugby player and a coach. Then there was his brief stint at Munster in Ireland, which further broadened his horizons and where he realized how rugby could be successfully managed in a country with only a fraction of the talent pool available in South Africa.

“In Cape Town, I gained new perspectives on transformation and the development of rugby in South Africa. After conversations with players like Gio Aplon, I realized that SA Rugby needed a development program to overturn the perception that players from other racial groups could only thrive as outside backs. We later implemented this program and just look at how many forwards from other racial groups are now coming through South Africa’s rugby pipeline at junior level, via schools and universities,” the Springbok coach explained. He later also shed more light on his views regarding various aspects of rugby and how the structure of the game is managed these days. Although he was reluctant to answer many questions concerning refereeing matters, Erasmus acknowledged that the involvement of former international referee, Jaco Peyper, has made a huge difference in how they handle refereeing protocols.

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