Oppie Bol Foundation half-marathon highlights disability rights awareness

The streets of Thaba Tshwane are preparing to become more than a running route on Saturday 7 November.

Road athletes of the capital is called upon to stand together for a powerful cause as the Tshwane Oppie Bol Half Marathon brings together athletics, community spirit and disability rights awareness in one landmark sporting event.

Organised by the Oppie Bol Foundation in strategic partnership with the City of Tshwane, the event is about much more than crossing a finish line. It is a statement that people with disabilities belong at the centre of our communities, our sporting arenas and our collective future.

With an Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) League race and a historic one-mile championship race forming part of the programme, the event promises to unite competitive athletes, recreational runners, wheelchair athletes, families, businesses, community organisations and disability rights advocates in a celebration of human potential.

The message to the capital is clear: Tshwane, this is your race. This is your cause. This is your opportunity to make a difference.

This Tshwane Oppie Bol Half Marathon will bring together competitive road running and the fight for a more inclusive society. Featuring the 21.1km half marathon, 10km, 5km and 1 mile (1.6km) events, the race offers opportunities for participants of different ages, abilities and fitness levels to take part.

While the event is recognized as an AGN League race, the one-mile championship adds another exciting dimension to the programme. Together, these races demonstrate that sporting excellence and social responsibility can share the same starting line.

Yet the true measure of this event will not only be determined by finishing times, medals or championship results. It will also be measured by the barriers challenged, the communities mobilised and the lives inspired.

For the Oppie Bol Foundation, disability inclusion is not a once-a-year conversation. It is a commitment to building a society in which people with disabilities are recognised for their abilities, given equal opportunities and welcomed as full participants in everyday life.

The race is an opportunity for the capital to show what is possible when people of different abilities and backgrounds stand together with one common purpose.

Entries for the Tshwane Oppie Bol Half Marathon are available through Entry Ninja (https://www.entryninja.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com). Runners are encouraged to enter early, invite friends and family, and help build momentum towards a memorable day in the capital.

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