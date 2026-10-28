Two Bulls stars among six new Springboks for Nations Championship tour to Europe

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday named six uncapped players – including two Bulls stars – in a 37-man squad for the second leg of the Nations Championship in November.

Bulls players Sebastian de Klerk (winger) and Luan Giliomee (fly-half) will, together with Yaqeen Ahmed, Markus Muller, Riley Norton, and Emmanuel Tshituka all earned their first national call-ups for the Boks’ last four Tests of the season.

All six players have been involved in the Springbok set-up before. Ahmed, Giliomee, Muller, and Tshituka represented the SA ‘A’ team against Zimbabwe, and Norton – a former Junior Springbok captain – played for the Boks against the Barbarians in the opening matches of the season, while De Klerk attended the national alignment camp last season.

Unfortunately for Erasmus, Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth, André Esterhuizen, and Handré Pollard have been ruled out of contention for selection due to them nursing injuries.

Erasmus was delighted to welcome the talented young players to the group and said their performances and promise shown in the last two seasons were key factors in their selection.

“We’ve had all six players on our radar for a while now, and they’ve delivered consistently for their respective franchises in the last two seasons, so they thoroughly deserve their call-ups. We’ve seen what most of them are capable of first-hand in our season-opening matches and at our training camps, so we are delighted to see what they have to offer on this tour,” said Erasmus.

According to the Springbok coach, building squad depth has always been one of their key pillars as a team, and all those players have shown that they have what it takes to compete at top franchise level.

“Riley, Luan and Yaqeen were also part of Junior Springbok squads that have won the Junior World Championship, and Luan also played for the Blitzboks, so they know what it takes to perform at top level. There is no doubt facing some of the top teams in elite international rugby will be a completely different challenge, but we have full faith in them to do their best on tour,” Erasmus remarked.

The Springboks currently lead the Southern Hemisphere standings in the Nations Championship on points’ difference, as they are tied on 15 points with New Zealand. South Africa will line up against Italy (7 November), France (13 November), and Ireland (21 November) before the Finals Weekend in London (27-29 November).

The Springboks will assemble in Italy in different groups on Sunday and Monday.

Springbok squad for second leg of Nations Championship:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche (both Sharks), Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen (all Stormers), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls).

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls).

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Salmaan Moerat (Stade Rochelais), Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears), Riley Norton (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat).

Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi (both Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Emmanuel Tshituka (Sharks), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz), Marco van Staden (Bulls).

Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Morné van den Berg (Lions), Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers).

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (both Stormers), Luan Giliomee (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners).

Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Markus Muller (Stormers), Canan Moodie (Bulls).

Outside backs: Sebastian de Klerk (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe (all Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars), Damian Willemse (Stormers).

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