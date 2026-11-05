It is official: Malcolm Marx becomes a Bull

One of the worst-kept secrets in South African rugby has been officially confirmed by Loftus Versfeld: Malcolm Marx will join the Bulls in Pretoria in just over six months’ time.

Although the Blue Bulls Company’s official statement merely mentions that Marx has signed a “long-term contract” to play his rugby in Pretoria under Johan Ackermann, it was previously disclosed that Marx has signed with the Bulls for three seasons.

The signing is a major statement of intent from a team that, under Coach Johan Ackermann, is building a formidable title-chasing squad. It follows the recent acquisition of Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith.

Marx, 32, is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks (2019 and 2023) and one of the most decorated forwards in South African rugby. He has earned 94 Test caps and scored 29 Test tries, the most by any forward in Springbok history. He is currently in Europe with the Boks, adding to that record.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such a historic and respected club as the Bulls next season. It is an exciting new chapter for me, and I look forward to reconnecting and working alongside former teammates and coaches. I am eager to contribute wherever I can, bring and play my part in helping the Bulls achieve their goals and ambitions. I look forward to the journey ahead and to being part of this special club,” was Marx’s comment on the good news for Bulls supporters.|

It is a homecoming of sorts for the well regarded hooker. He grew up just down the road in Johannesburg, first playing at KES before moving to the Lions, where he was one of the stars of the Johannesburg franchise’s golden era. He helped them reach three consecutive Super Rugby finals (2016, 2017 and 2018), and earned multiple SA Super Rugby Player of the Year awards.



His dominant work at the breakdown, set-piece accuracy and physical ball-carrying have made him one of the best in the world. For the past six years, he has played his franchise rugby in Japan.

The news that Malcolm Marx will become a Bull at Loftus Versfeld next season follows shortly after the official announcement that Kwagga Smith (pictured) will also soon be in action wearing the light blue jersey.

Photo: Supplied

Ackermann is excited to reunite with his former protégé.

“I’m humbled that a player of his quality sees our union as the place he wants to play his rugby. I first met him with his mom as a 16-year-old at KES. I just saw this broad-shouldered, big man, but obviously the proof was in the pudding,” Ackermann remarked.

The coach said Marx didn’t spend long in the u.20s before moving into the senior squad. He recalled predicting the youngster could make an impact like Bismarck du Plessis – which earned him media flak – but was soon on the money.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I coached, someone with great integrity too. He excelled and has stayed humble, always putting his team first. I have so much respect for him, grateful that his rugby journey has come full circle with me. I am most proud of the man and the person and the husband and son he is for his family,” Ackermann concluded.

Edgar Rathbone, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company, said Marx is one of the best players in the world, and he has been a hero to many South Africans.

“To bring a player of his quality to the Bulls is a huge moment for our supporters and for rugby in the region. He is a winner, a proud South African and a man whose standards will lift everyone around him. This shows our ambition clearly: we are building a squad capable of winning trophies, and Malcolm’s signing says it loud and clear,” Rathbone summarized Marx’s value to the Bulls.

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