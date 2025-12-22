Samsung and Telkom VS Gaming launch Squad Up Saturdays at Samsung DQX

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 22 December 2025 – Samsung, in partnership with Telkom VS Gaming, is hosting an exciting run of Squad Up Saturdays, a high-energy weekly gaming meet-up series bringing South Africa’s gaming community together for competition, connection and unforgettable weekend fun.

Hosted at the Samsung DQX Experience Store at Design Quarter in Fourways, Squad Up Saturdays is taking place every Saturday from 31 January to 28 February 2026, transforming weekends into a social gaming playground using Samsung’s latest gaming innovations.

Created for high schoolers, young adults, casual gamers, competitive players and lifestyle audiences, Squad Up Saturdays offers a vibrant space where gamers can test their skills, meet new people and experience Samsung’s latest gaming innovations up close.

Each event blends casual gaming, mini tournaments, community engagement, and hands-on Samsung tech showcases, offering something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned competitor or just looking to have a fun day out.

The first Squad Up Saturday took place on 15 November, marking the start of the gaming series set to run across summer and into the beginning of 2026.

What to Expect at Squad Up Saturdays

Gamers and fans can look forward to a line-up of activities and challenges every week, including:

Tournament Games

EA FC 26:

32-player knockout tournament

1v1 single-elimination format

32-player knockout tournament 1v1 single-elimination format Timbo Dash on Galaxy Devices:

Mobile challenge where players accumulate points to top the leader board.

Prizes and Giveaways

Winners can take home exciting Samsung products, including:

Galaxy Buds3

Galaxy Fit3

Samsung Battery Pack

Entry Details

Free entry for walk-ins from the public

High schools can pre-register through an online booking system

Event registration starts at 10:00 AM every Saturday at Samsung DQX, Design Quarter, Fourways.

Building Community Through Gaming

Squad Up Saturdays is part of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to giving gamers not only the tools but the platform to express themselves and enjoy. By creating a consistent, in-person series, Samsung and Telkom VS Gaming aim to showcase the innovative Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, Samsung Gaming TVs, and Galaxy devices, and build a physical space that celebrates gaming culture beyond traditional tournament moments.

Join the Action

Gamers ready to level up their Saturdays can head to Samsung DQX in Fourways every Saturday between January and February 2026 at 10 AM. Whether you’re competing, cheering on friends or exploring the latest Samsung gaming tech, Squad Up Saturdays promises energy, community and unforgettable gaming moments.